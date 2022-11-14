Shakira Rocks Sheer Bedazzled Dress For Sexy New Burberry Holiday Campaign

Shakira looked stunning in a completely sheer nude gown covered in crystals for a new holiday Burberry campaign.

November 14, 2022 1:49PM EST
Burberry Launches 'The Night Before' Campaign featuring Shakira. The buzz of the festive season is captured by the visionary TORSO in a fast-paced film where familiar moments of festive preparations are imagined through a distinctive Burberry lens: confidently individual, daringly original and free. Starring world-renowned Shakira and Burna Boy – both making their Burberry campaign debut – each embody their own interpretation of the exhilaration of the night before. The film shows several episodes: presents in Burberry House Check pile upon each other as Burna Boy strides across freshly fallen snow, musicians rehearse to the rhythm of the season, Shakira stands on formal dinner tables that transform into a Burberry runway – the ultimate setting for self-expression and new takes on festive traditions. The collection includes iconic outerwear from duffle coats in birch brown Burberry Check to beige car coats. Evening wear includes tulle gowns with the Equestrian Knight Design and oak leaf crest in light-catching crystals as well as classic menswear suits printed and jacquard-woven with the Equestrian Knight Design. Accessories shimmer with metallic finishes and light-catching crystals. The campaign celebrates the joyous moments of preparation that lead up to the festive period. 11 Nov 2022 Pictured: Shakira. Photo credit: Burberry/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA917717_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Image Credit: Burberry/MEGA

Shakira just slayed a new holiday Burberry campaign when she wore a skintight nude see-through dress. The 45-year-old looked beautiful in a long-sleeve sheer dress that was covered in crystals and intricate beading while a skintight nude bodysuit was seen beneath the dress.

Shakira for Burberry. (Burberry/MEGA)

In “The Night Before” campaign, Shakira rocked the turtleneck dress which had the Burberry brand name plastered across the bodice and skirt of the dress. She accessorized her sparkly look with massive diamond earrings, a metallic silver clutch, and gorgeous glam. She had her brown hair slicked back into a super high ponytail while a sultry brown smokey eye with cat-eye liner and a glossy nude lip tied her look together.

This was Shakira’s debut campaign for the brand and she shared in a video for the campaign, “It’s so different than anything I’ve done before but I love how creative this whole campaign is. It’s just very interesting for someone who comes from music to take a peek at this world. How everyone puts a huge effort into every detail. So the final result is just beautiful. It’s a beautiful composition at the end.” She even went on to say, “Burberry to me is a synonym of elegance and simplicity.”

Shakira also spoke to Vogue about what it was like starring in a major fashion campaign, “I’m honestly so thrilled about it – it’s the first time I’ve done a fashion campaign like this and Burberry is such an iconic brand. To me, Burberry is elegance personified, and timeless – fashion is such an ever changing world, always evolving. Burberry manages to evolve with the time but always keeps its distinctive, classy style.”

