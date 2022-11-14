Shakira Rocks Sheer Bedazzled Dress For Sexy New Burberry Holiday Campaign

Shakira just slayed a new holiday Burberry campaign when she wore a skintight nude see-through dress. The 45-year-old looked beautiful in a long-sleeve sheer dress that was covered in crystals and intricate beading while a skintight nude bodysuit was seen beneath the dress.

In “The Night Before” campaign, Shakira rocked the turtleneck dress which had the Burberry brand name plastered across the bodice and skirt of the dress. She accessorized her sparkly look with massive diamond earrings, a metallic silver clutch, and gorgeous glam. She had her brown hair slicked back into a super high ponytail while a sultry brown smokey eye with cat-eye liner and a glossy nude lip tied her look together.

This was Shakira’s debut campaign for the brand and she shared in a video for the campaign, “It’s so different than anything I’ve done before but I love how creative this whole campaign is. It’s just very interesting for someone who comes from music to take a peek at this world. How everyone puts a huge effort into every detail. So the final result is just beautiful. It’s a beautiful composition at the end.” She even went on to say, “Burberry to me is a synonym of elegance and simplicity.”

Shakira also spoke to Vogue about what it was like starring in a major fashion campaign, “I’m honestly so thrilled about it – it’s the first time I’ve done a fashion campaign like this and Burberry is such an iconic brand. To me, Burberry is elegance personified, and timeless – fashion is such an ever changing world, always evolving. Burberry manages to evolve with the time but always keeps its distinctive, classy style.”