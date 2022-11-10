‘The English’ Exclusive Preview: Emily Blunt Reveals Her Quest For Revenge

Emily Blunt and Chaske Spencer cross paths in their new Prime Video series The English. The series is an epic chase Western that follows Emily’s Lady Cornelia Locke on a path of vengeance. In this EXCLUSIVE preview of the show, Cornelia and Chaske’s Eli Whipp have a candid conversation about their intentions.

Eli creates a compass of sorts for Cornelia to follow if she gets lost. When she asks if he needs a guide, Eli replies, “My people have lived here for over 2,000 years. No need for sticks.”

Eli is headed to Nebraska to claim land, while Cornelia is on an emotional journey. She sailed across the world from Southampton to New Orleans for a very specific reason.

“The thing was I was in a bit of a hurry and my son had just died, so my mind was foggy. Not foggy. It was more… it was more… I don’t really know what it was or is, really. But the man responsible is here so here is where I must be, or at least up there,” Cornelia reveals. Eli quips, “At least you can ride.” To which Cornelia responds, “And shoot.”

The official synopsis for the series reads: “An aristocratic Englishwoman, Lady Cornelia Locke, and a Pawnee ex-cavalry scout, Eli Whipp, come together in 1890 middle America to cross a violent landscape built on dreams and blood. Both of them have a clear sense of their destiny, but neither is aware that it is rooted in a shared past. They must face increasingly terrifying obstacles that will test them to their limits, physically and psychologically. But as each obstacle is overcome, it draws them closer to their ultimate destination—the new town of Hoxem, Wyoming. It is here, after an investigation by the local sheriff Robert Marshall and young widow Martha Myers into a series of bizarre and macabre unsolved murders, that the full extent of their intertwined history will be truly understood, and they will come face-to-face with the future they must live.”

The ensemble cast includes Rafe Spall, Tom Hughes, Toby Jones, and Ciarán Hinds. All 6 episodes of Prime Video’s newest series will drop on November 11.