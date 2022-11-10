Questlove Shares How His ‘Quest For Craft’ Captures ‘Profound & Transcendental Experiences’

What does “craft” mean for you? For Questlove, honing his craft means exploring sonic frontiers and visual narratives, from drumming with The Roots, researching the definitive Soul Train history, and producing films like the Academy Award-winning Summer of Soul and the upcoming Dilla Time. For those at The Balvenie Single Malt Scotch Whisky, pursuing one’s craft means creating a drinking experience that lingers long after the glass is empty. For those who Questlove had in his and The Balvenie’s The Quest For Craft series, craft can mean awe-inspiring dance, enlightening essays, and side-busting comedy.

“Moments when you enjoy music, food, writing or any number of expressions can be some of the most profound and transcendental experiences, as true passion and artistry are needed to create something extraordinary,” Questlove shares with HollywoodLife. “That level of craftsmanship and heart is what’s at the center of Quest for Craft and my continued relationship with The Balvenie.”

(Similarly, Questlove – in his partnership with MasterClass – has shared a playlist of “100 Essential Songs You Should Know,” which features similarly minded musicians, all trying to express themselves through their music. George Clinton, Stevie Wonder, Chaka Khan, Aretha Franklin, and War are just some on this playlist, perfect to put on the next time you open a bottle of The Balvenie with friends.) Like Questlove, those involved in the playlist have worked hard at their craft, pursuing the art of music to its zenith.

Hopefully, there will be another round of Quest For Craft since the second season featured such individuals who embody the “profound and transcendental” experiences Questlove spoke of. The season kicked off with Mark Ronson, the producer best known for his work with Bruno Mars, but who has collaborated with Lady Gaga, Queens of the Stone Age, Adele, and more. Questlove spoke with Misty Copeland, the first African-American woman to be promoted to principal dancer in the American Ballet Theatre’s 75-year history. Questlove also spoke with New York City institution — renowned author Fran Lebowitz — before closing the season with a chat with Kenan Thompson. Each episode focused on the individual’s craft – music, dance, writing, comedy – and what they’ve gone through in the pursuit of their chosen skill.

Quest For Craft debuted in 2021. Season 1 featured conversations with SNL head writer Michael Che, legendary songwriter and producer Jimmy Jam, punk and spoken word icon Patti Smith, and The New Yorker journalist and author Malcolm Gladwell.