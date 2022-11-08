Leighton Meester Stuns In Plunging Velvet Dress As She Cozies Up To Adam Brody In Rare Red Carpet Appearance

On the town! Leighton Meester and Adam Brody tend to keep their romance low-key, but the duo wasn’t shy during their night out in NYC this week. The couple made a rare public appearance at the premiere of The O.C. alum’s new FX series Fleishman Is in Trouble on Monday, Nov. 7.

Leighton really shined during the premiere of her hubby’s series, which debuts Nov. 17. The former Gossip Girl slipped into a brown velvet dress embroidered with little grey and cream flowers. The dress draped at the bust, revealing a gauzy layer over her decolletage. She accessorized with gold, satin shoes which complemented the details on her frock.

Keeping things chic, Leighton raked her hair back into a half-up ‘do, letting her blunt fringe graze her brow. The star went for natural glamour, opting for earth-toned makeup with a glowy finish.

Adam was oh-so-handsome as he saddled up next to his wife of 8 years on the red carpet. He wore a forest green jacket and dark jeans with a speckled shirt and skinny tie. Going for a laid-back look, the teen heartthrob had a hearty dose of five o’clock shadow covering his jaw.

It seemed like a special occasion, especially given the fact that the couple’s last red carpet appearance together was in 2019, as seen here on JustJared. Of course, they left their two kids at home for the grown-up evening out.

The couple met back in 2010 while filming The Oranges together. They were engaged in 2013, got hitched in 2014, and welcomed first son Arlo, 7, a year later. The duo had a second son in 2020. They’ve kept his name private.

Adam’s new series Fleishman Is in Trouble stars Jesse Eisenberg as Toby Fleishman, a new divorcee learning to navigate single life, and co-parenting with his ex, played by Claire Danes. The show, an adaptation of a 2019 novel by Taffy Brodesser-Akner, starts streaming on Nov. 17, 2022 via Hulu and on FX.