‘The Masked Singer’s Milkshake Revealed As NFL Player: How The Show Gave Him ‘Confidence’ (Exclusive)

After a Battle Royale with the Lambs during ’90s Night on The Masked Singer, Milkshake was unmasked. NFL player Le’Veon Bell was behind Milkshake and performed a rousing rendition of Sir Mix-A-Lot’s hit “Jump On It.” HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with the Le’Veon about taking on such an iconic song.

“I knew the song. This is one of those things where you know the song, but you don’t actually know the words. So I was learning the words, and I didn’t realize how much Sir Mix-A-Lot was actually rapping,” Le’Veon said. “I’m like, dang, I actually don’t know these words. And then I knew I had to perform and had to learn to dance at the same time. I was practicing like crazy. I was just practicing the words over and over. I didn’t want to get to the point where I’m performing and have to think about the words when I’m dancing. I just wanted it to kind of come naturally. I did my best in such a short period of time.”

Plenty of names were tossed around before Le’Veon’s reveal, including LL Cool J and T.I. “I felt good about that. It gave me more confidence. It gave me a pat on the back,” the football player said about the panelists thinking he could be a rapper.

Le’Veon’s journey with music is far from over. “Now I’m going to be working on my album. I’m going to be working on my album for the rest of the year,” Le’Veon told HollywoodLife. “I’m planning on dropping my album early in 2023 around my birthday in February. Right now it’s really album mode. I’m just grinding in the studio.”

The 30-year-old released a mixtape back in 2019. In the midst of a football and boxing career, Le’Veon always had an affinity for music. “I’m actually passionate about music. That’s why Masked Singer was such a big thing for me because I feel like it was an avenue to show people how passionate I am about it,” he said. The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays on FOX.