Mel B Is Engaged To BF Rory McPhee After 3 Years Of Dating

Mel B is engaged to her hairstylist Rory McPhee! The 47-year-old singer, who has been dating her new fiance for three years, said the proposal happened during a vacation in Berkshire. “He said, ‘I love you, you’re my best friend and I want to spend the rest of my life with you,” Mel said on the U.K.’s Celebrity Gogglebox, according to People.

“There were rose petals everywhere, a log fire, a hotel — which was Cliveden,” the bride-to-be added about the moment she said “yes” to Rory. “It was very romantic. I love flowers.”

Although Mel and Rory have been semi-private about their relationship, the latter often shares hairstyles he does for his now fiancee on his Instagram account. Some of the latest looks were for her appearances on The Masked Singer and on Oct. 5, he shared a memorable video of the beauty flaunting her tresses to the camera in the different looks, which can be seen below. The clip received many compliments on both Mel and Rory’s work.

Mel and Rory’s engagement comes after she hinted at their romance in an interview in 2020. “I’m with someone who’s very kind. Very, very kind,” she told The Guardian. “And more than anything we’re really good friends from way back.”

Mel’s marriage with Rory will be her third. She was married to Jimmy Gulzar from 1998 to 2000, and to Stephen Belafonte from 2007 to 2017. Her second marriage made headlines after she publicly accused Stephen, with whom she shares 10-year-old Madison, of domestic abuse for years, which he has denied. She also shares 23-year-old Phoenix Chi with Jimmy and 15-year-old Angel Iris with ex Eddie Murphy.

“For a good year and a half I couldn’t even bear for somebody to stand near me or be hugged. Apart from hugging my kids and my family, anything else would make me feel traumatized,” Mel told The Guardian about some mental health difficulties she suffered during her ex-husband’s alleged abuse. “I was like, well, if I don’t touch anybody and don’t let anybody come near me, I’ll be OK. You can’t live like that. But the trust issue is always going to be there. It takes someone who is going to understand and be compassionate and take everything super-super-slow.”