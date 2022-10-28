Erin Lim Rhodes Shares An Exclusive Día de Los Muertos Playlist That ‘Honors The Dead But Celebrates Life’

“Día de Los Muertos has always been such an important tradition in my family,” Erin Lim Rhodes tells HollywoodLife ahead of the Mexican holiday. Taking place on Nov. 1 and 2, Día de Los Muertos is a time for family and friends to gather together to pay respects to those who have passed on. “This holiday in English translates to ‘Day of the Dead,’ in which the living and the dead are reunited, and we honor those who’re no longer with us,” Erin adds. “I love the uniqueness of this tradition where our mourning is exchanged for memorialization.”

Helping Erin and others celebrate is Campo Viejo. The award-winning Spanish wine has teamed with The Rundown host to put together an experience worthy of Día de Los Muertos. Camp Viejo launched a digital version of Cartas, their homage to the traditional game. They’ve paired the game with their Rioja Tempranillo and Reserva, two vintages that go well with the foods associated with the day.

We love hosting dinners and parties at my home, and Campo Viejo is the perfect pairing for really any soirée but especially Día de Los Muertos!” says Erin. “The Cartas that come with the bottle is an awesome way to connect and have playful interaction with family and friends. The Reserva has become a fan fav at our house! I like to serve it with red meat- which will be carne asada, along with side dishes such as Mexican rice, beans, and avocado salad.”

“The pairing of such a delicious and vibrant Spanish wine along with a festive and fun game of Campo Cartas will make for such an incredible celebration,” says Rhodes. “Campo Viejo Cartas is such a perfect activity for any Day of the Dead celebration. It touches on so many traditional elements of the occasion while also adding a fun and modern twist! It is such a great way to bond with loved ones and family while staying true to aspects of my culture I’ve always valued growing up.”

While you go out to get a few bottles, here is Erin Lim Rhodes EXCLUSIVE playlist for Día de Los Muertos.

Quirino Mendoza y Cortés, “Cielito Lindo”

This is not only a popular Mexican anthem, but it was my Nana’s favorite song, her nickname growing up aw “Cielo” because she was always looking up at the sky, and when she passed away last year, this song was ironically playing on her speakers. My daughter’s middle name is Cielo, and we call her Cielito.

[Editor’s Note: for the playlist, we’ve included a version of Quirino Mendoza y Cortés “Cielito Lindo” recorded by conductor Alondra de la Parra.]

Selena, “Fotos y Recuerdos”

Selena is one of my all-time favorite artists, and this song is very appropriate for DDLM as we commemorate our deceased loved ones through photos on altars, memories, and offerings.

Vicente Fernández , “Volver, Volver”

Even though it’s a love song about a lover begging to come back, it’s a classic in my family and a song we always have mariachis play at funerals.

Celia Cruz , “Rie y Llora”

The playlist doesn’t have to be all sad! We are honoring the dead but also celebrating life! Celia Cruz’s music gets any party poppin’, and I love the message of this song, saying we can laugh and cry but live in the moment and enjoy life!

“Remember Me” Coco Soundtrack

This is the best Disney animated movie, and it’s all about Día De Los Muertos. Such a cute song, and we love this soundtrack at home!