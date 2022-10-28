‘Metal & Monsters’ Host Count D Brings A Clawful Of Orange & Black Vibes To ‘The Sound Of Halloween’

Boo! It’s Halloween! Throughout October, HollywoodLife is running The Sound Of Halloween, where some of your favorite fiends of music, movies, television, and pop culture pick songs that should be on your Halloween 2022 playlist. As we enjoy the last full week before Halloween, TSOH is coming to a close. Before the clock can chime the final hour, Matt Montgomery, aka Count D, of The Haxans and Rob Zombie, drops by to raise some spirits.

Like every good horror host, Matt returned just in time for Halloween. Gibson TV’s Metal And Monsters released its second episode of his awesome marriage of metal and horror, and it’s a holiday special! Featuring Matt’s fellow horror aficionado, Kirk Hammett of Metallica, Metal And Monsters returns with a vengeance. During the episode’s interview segment, Kirk and Matt talk about their love of films like The Exorcist and The Texas Chainsaw Massacre. Matt also revisits Type O Negative’s October Rust album before taking viewers on a trip to Horror Nights at Universal Studios. Count D also talks to Anthrax’s Charlie Benante about the band’s four-decade headbanging history. There’s also a chance to win some cool schwag.

It makes sense, then, that Halloween is a big deal for Count D. And this year, the D stands for “Dadcula.” Though, if things work out, he might one day celebrate Halloween as one of Tim Curry’s most iconic roles. “I’m going to do this before I die on some minuscule budget anyway,” he tells HollywoodLife, “but If I could really reach way out of my yard and be a prick, I’d love to sing those Frank-N-Furter songs just once.”

Until that happens, join Count D. in rewatching The Rocky Horror Picture Show this season, as well as a few other of his favorite films (which he shares below.) You can also dress up like Count D. with the official Metal And Monsters merch. It’s an easy costume that works 365 days a year!

Count D’s Halloween Playlist Picks

Alice Cooper, “Keepin’ Halloween Alive”

Count D: I’ll be a little selfish with this one. Alice Cooper and I wrote a Halloween song some years ago called “Keepin’ Halloween Alive,” and it gives us the same feeling you get when you see the first wave of black and orange crap hitting the shelves at target. I’m not picking it because we need the candy corn; it’s all about the feels.

Misfits, “Vampira”

And also, “Vampira” by The Misfits needs to be on there.

[Editor’s Note: To find out why he picked this song, read HollywoodLife’s interview with Count D. from earlier in the year.]

What is your most prominent Halloween memory? Like, when someone says “Halloween,” what’s the first thing that jumps into your mind from your past?

John 5 and I once went as Gumby and Pokey at a Rob Zombie Halloween show in Dallas. That was pretty fun!

What do you think will be the most popular Halloween costume this year? What SHOULD be, in your mind?

It should be Stranger Things characters in my book, but it might be broke Yeezy. I’m going as Count Dadcula.

Do you have any particular October/Halloween traditions?

I watch Horror Hotel and Black Sunday. I buy a bag of those orange pumpkin candies from Rite Aid, I eat two…I feel guilty and then throw them out and go to bed.

What horror movie would you star in if given a budget and free range to do whatever? You can remake any film of the past, or you can create your own.

I’m going to do this before I die on some minuscule budget anyway, but If I could really reach way out of my yard and be a prick, I’d love to sing those Frankenfurter songs just once.

What’s on tap for October for you — and the rest of the year?

I’m preparing for next Halloween already. There are always more records, books, and chats about Metal And Monsters to be had. Then, I’m going to find that Gumby costume in my storage and go rake the leaves.