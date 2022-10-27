Valerie Bertinelli ‘Mortified’ By Matthew Perry’s Claim They Kissed After Van Halen Passed Out Drunk

Friends star Matthew Perry, 53, claimed that he kissed his Sydney costar, Valerie Bertinelli, 62, while her then-husband, Eddie Van Halen, was passed out next to them. The actor made the claim in his new memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, which will be released on Nov. 1. Following the release of the excerpt by Page Six, Valerie took to TikTok to seemingly react to Matthew’s writing with an on-trend Taylor Swift song on Oct. 26. During the clip, the “Anti-Hero” singer’s song beams, “It’s me, hi, I’m the problem, it’s me,” while the 62-year-old waved and covered her face in embarrassment. “Anyone misbehave in their 20’s and early 30’s? Are you mortified,” Valerie’s post read.

Although the Hot in Cleveland star did not openly name Matthew, one fan commented about his claim, and Valerie replied with an embarrassed emoji. “That made me giggle.. I saw the Matthew story this morning! You left a [sic] impression girl!! Good on ya!”, the follower wrote. A separate admirer wrote, “A perfect response from you.”

The Fools Rush In actor recalled the memory in the excerpt, and revealed that he had a major crush on Valerie. “I fell madly in love with Valerie Bertinelli, who was clearly in a troubled marriage,” Matthew wrote. “My crush was crushing; not only was she way out of my league, but she was also married to one of the most famous rock stars on the planet, Eddie Van Halen.” The Hollywood heartthrob even shared that he would dream of her leaving Eddie, which she eventually did in 2007. “It is important to point out here that my feelings for Valerie were real. I was completely captivated — I mean, I was obsessed with her and harbored elaborate fantasies about her leaving Eddie Van Halen and living out the rest of her days with me,” he added.

Later, Matthew got into the details about the alleged kiss. “As the night progressed, it was clear that Eddie had enjoyed the fruits of the vine a little too hard, one more time, and eventually he just passed out, not ten feet away from us, but still,” he penned. “This was my chance! If you think I didn’t actually have a chance in hell you’d be wrong, dear reader — Valerie and I had a long, elaborate make-out session. It was happening — maybe she felt the same way I did.”

After their alleged passionate lip-lock, Matthew told Valerie he had long dreamed of that exact moment. “I told her I had thought about doing that for a long time, and she had said it right back to me,” he added. But once they were back at work on the set of Sydney, Matthew shared that the brunette beauty acted like none of if had even happened. He was mortified and glad that their show did not succeed. “The show did very badly, and I was so grateful that four weeks after that fateful night, Sydney got canceled, and I didn’t have to see Valerie anymore,” he concluded.