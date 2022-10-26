‘RHOSLC’ Exclusive Preview: Whitney Rose Confronts Heather Gay After Their Fight In Arizona

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City return to Utah in the Oct. 26 episode of the series. And as you can see in the EXCLUSIVE preview below, Whitney Rose and Heather Gay will attempt to squash their beef after their heated altercation in Scottsdale, Arizona.

While sitting down at a ski resort, Whitney admits their “fight was over details”. She says, “I remember very clearly, talking with you about Lisa. I know we’ve talked about rumors about Lisa.” Heather agrees that they’ve definitely talked about Lisa Barlow together, but Heather also says she’s never heard the current rumor about Lisa giving oral sex for tickets to a jazz show. “We’ve talked about Lisa for forever, but I had never heard those specific rumors and I felt like you came charging up, looking for me to corroborate, and girl — if I could, I wouldn’t even flinch,” Heather tells Whitney.

“I wasn’t asking you to corroborate,” Whitney says. “I was just asking you to have my back. I don’t want you to corroborate if you don’t remember. If you don’t remember, that’s fine. That’s fair. But I remember, so we’re going to have to agree to disagree on that detail.” And Heather agrees. “Absolutely,” she says.

But that’s not all — Whitney then says there’s “something” that Heather did on their trip to Arizona that hurt her “even more”.

“You took my pain and weaponized it against me. I don’t even know if you are aware of what you did,” she says, referring to her recent admission that she was physically abused as a child. “You kind of turned it on me that I made the trip about myself during my healing journey, and it should have been about Jen [Shah]. But like, in the moment, I didn’t see me sharing what I was going through as like me making it about me.” To see how Heather reacts to that accusation, watch the full video above.

