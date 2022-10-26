AEW’s Brody King Reveals The Greatest Costume Ever & His Exclusive Song Picks For ‘The Sound of Halloween’

Boo! It’s Halloween! Throughout October, HollywoodLife is running The Sound Of Halloween, where some of your favorite fiends of music, movies, television, and pop culture pick songs that should be on your Halloween 2022 playlist. As we enjoy the last full week before Halloween, we’re doubling your joy by adding a full-size treat of TSOH. On the final Wednesday of October 2022 – and ahead of the final AEW Dynamite of the spooky season — Brody King drops by to put some bite into your fright night.

“Halloween is a big deal in our house — Shocking, I know,” Brody tells HollywoodLife. The All Elite Wrestling star, vocalist for metal band God’s Hate, and Gay Young Classic lip-sync contestant is known for being one of the most terrifying competitors in the squared circle. So, it’s no surprise that he takes his horror business very seriously – but he also acknowledges that Halloween can be pretty darn silly.

“I’ve always been a big fan of homemade costumes or costumes that combine things,” he tells HollywoodLife, right before revealing what is possibly the best. costume. ever. “Last year, my 2-year-old son wanted to be Mickey Mouse — but also wanted to wear this costume that looked like you were riding a dinosaur. So, of course, he was ‘Mickey Mouse riding a dinosaur.’”

It’s hard not to award Brody “Father of the Year” for that alone. Granted, if any competitor facing him tries to get Goofy with him, Brody might combine his fist with their face. But, before that hard-hitting action can take place on Dynamite (at 8pm ET / 7pm CT on TBS), see what Brody has picked for The Sound of Halloween.

Brody King’s Halloween Playlist Picks

AFI, “Fall Children”

Misfits, “Hybrid Moments”

Danzig, “Tired Of Being Alive”

Type O Negative, “Wolf Moon”

HollywoodLife: When someone says “Halloween,” what’s the first thing that jumps into your mind from your past?

Brody King: There are two that jump to mind when I hear Halloween. The first would be when I was probably 4 or 5, my Dad cut a hole in an old table and painted his face like a monster. He put a tablecloth down and sat under the table with just his head poking out and a candy bucket next to his head. He would wait for kids to grab for the candy and scare the hell out of them. I remember their parents getting so mad at him.

The other would have to be seeing Danzig at the Gibson amphitheater. It was the first tour he was doing with ‘Danzig Legacy,’ where they did Danzig, Misfits, and Samhain songs.



What do you think will be the most popular Halloween costume this year? What SHOULD be, in your mind?

Most popular costume? Probably something from Fortnite that I have no idea what it is [laughs]. I’ve always been a big fan of homemade costumes or costumes that combine things. Last year, my 2-year-old son wanted to be Mickey Mouse but also wanted to wear this costume that looked like you were riding a dinosaur, so of course, he was “Mickey Mouse riding a dinosaur.”

Do you have any particular October/Halloween traditions?

Halloween is a big deal in our house — Shocking, I know — but we go all out with decor and my wife has started making homemade scarecrows for our kids’ preschool. Last year, it was Oogie Boogie [from A Nightmare Before Christmas] and this year, it was a giant sandworm from Beetlejuice. Of course, pumpkin patches and horror movies are a must!

If given a budget and free range to do whatever, what horror movie would you star in? You can remake any film of the past, or create a new one.



Oh my, this is a crazy question. I’m not a big fan of remakes for the most part. Some get done right, but I think horror is one of the last truly creative and original genres. I’d love to be in a Jordan Peele or Adam Wingard movie. But I’d also love to be in a Troma movie too.

What’s on tap for October for you — and the rest of the year?



Pumpkin cream cold brew – extra cold foam.