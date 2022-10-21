WWE Star Sara Lee’s Husband Posts Heartbreaking Tribute Following Her Death At Age 30: ‘You Were An Angel’

“An angel that blessed me with 3 of the most beautiful children I could imagine,” he continued. “But you were soo much more than just mom. You were a motivator, a best friend, a sister, a daughter, an aunt, the back bone of our family, and (my favorite), my wife.”

“I really don’t know what to say in these uncertain times. I just know that death can’t take away the memories we made,” Cory added, before concluding, “I can’t promise that I will stop grieving but I know now, that you’re free. I can’t thank you enough for giving me the best years of my life so far.”

Cory and Sara had been married 5 years at the time of her death. In a July 2021 interview, Cory recalled seeing her for the first time. “I will never forget when they announced the 11 Tough Enough people,” he told Chris Van Vliet. “When Sarah came across the screen, I said to the guys, ‘I don’t know what it is, but I think she is the most beautiful woman I have ever laid my eyes on.”

On Oct. 6, Sara’s mother, Terri Lee, announced her daughter’s death on Facebook, writing, “It is with heavy hearts we wanted to share that our Sara Weston has gone to be with Jesus.” She added, “We are all in shock and arrangements are not complete. We ask that you respectfully let our family mourn.”

Sara’s cause of death has yet to be announced.