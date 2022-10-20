Megan Thee Stallion Reveals Whether She’s Engaged To BF Pardi After Speculation On 2nd Anniversary

“Yr 2 with U,” Megan Thee Stallion captioned on an Oct. 18 Instagram gallery of her and Pardison “Pardi” Fontaine. The gallery was full of “greatest hits” of their young romance, with shots of Megan, 27, and Pardi, 32, engaging in various forms of PDA. The love on their second anniversary was undeniable, which led some to speculate that Pardi might have gotten down on one knee for Megan. Amid all the rumors, “Tina Snow” set the record straight a day after the anniversary. “Lol as nice as last night was, we are not engaged,” she tweeted.

Lol as nice as last night was we are not engaged — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) October 19, 2022

Meg didn’t need a ring to enjoy her anniversary. “My man so obsessed with me…love that for me,” she tweeted on Oct. 18. “Big ole big dark chocolate man.” Her anniversary gallery showed how obsessed Pardi was. In one photo, the “Backin’ It Up” rapper grabbed Megan’s butt as she wore a sheer green dress. In another shot, Pardi went in for some sugar with his tongue out, prompting a laughing Meg to push him away. One other photo had Pardi taking a bite out of Megan’s booty. The rest of the gallery included intimate moments together, including one shot of them just lounging in bed.

Pardi also posted a gallery in honor of his and Megan’s anniversary. “TWO YEARS AROUND THE SUN .. SEEM LIKE WE BEEN ON OUR OWN PLANET.. I love lovin you ..GOT 4 EVER 2 GO ..” he captioned the post. The last slide in his gallery also included him making a “snack” out of Megan’s butt as he poked a fork inside her backside, hoping to get himself a taste. “Dat boy in love haha,” commented O.T. Genasis, and many agreed.

A year earlier, Megan and Pardi celebrated their first anniversary together in another bootylicious way. In one photo of a now-deleted gallery, Pardi drank a cocktail from a glass placed in the middle of Meg’s butt. Other images were more romantic, including a pose of them getting sexy in the ocean. “1 year of fun with you,” she captioned the images.

Megan and Pardi went public with their romance in February 2021, four months after they first started dating. Meg was previously romantically linked to Moneybagg Yo and G-Eazy. Meg was rumored to be involved with Tory Lanez, but after the rapper allegedly shot her in July 2020, she clarified that she and Tory were “not in a relationship.”