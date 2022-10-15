Dana Blumberg: 5 Things About New England Patriot’s Owner Robert Kraft’s New Wife

New England Patriot’s owner Robert Kraft married Dana Blumberg in New York on Oct. 14, 2022

New England Patriot’s owner Robert Kraft, 81, married his girlfriend, Dana Blumberg, in a surprise ceremony in New York on Oct. 14, 2022. Guests were reportedly told to show up for a “Kickoff and a Touchdown Party” at the Hall des Lumières in lower Manhattan to keep the nuptials a secret, per Page Six. Speaking of guests, the soiree saw the likes of Tom Brady, Elton John and Ed Sheeran celebrating the billionaire’s big day with his gorgeous wife. Keep reading to find out more about Dana, below!

1. What does Dana do for a living?

Dana is a New York-based board-certified ophthalmologist, specializing in glaucoma, according to The New York Post. She reportedly graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine in May 2000, completed a residency at Case Western Reserve in Cleveland, Ohio in 2004 and went on to finish her fellowship at the Wilmer Eye Institute of Johns Hopkins University.

2. How did Dana and Robert meet?

Although it’s unclear where they met, Dana and Robert began dating in 2019. At the French Open that year, the pair made their debut as a couple, holding hands while watching the competitions, per The New York Post. After a trip to Women’s World Cup soccer finals in Paris together a month later, the couple took their red-hot romance back to the United States, where they rubbed shoulders with Hollywood’s elite at Elton John’s Oscar party.

3. Robert and Dana have a 30-year age gap

Billionaire Robert recently turned 81, while his beautiful bride just celebrated her 47th birthday. Robert doesn’t appear bothered by the age difference, as his last serious girlfriend, actress Ricki Noel Lander, was almost 40 years younger than him!

4. What did Dana wear at the wedding?

Dana arrived at the faux football party/secret wedding in an Elie Saab jumpsuit she helped design, a source told Page Six. After the secret was out and the ceremony was about to begin, she changed into an ivory Naeem Khan wedding dress, per the outlet.

5. What went down at the wedding?

The wedding was planned in 3 weeks after Elton John let the couple know he was available to perform, per Page Six. The Grammy winner announced the newlyweds as Mr. and Mrs. Robert Kraft for the first time and went on to perform some of his classics like “Tiny Dancer” and “Can You Feel the Love Tonight.”. Ed Sheeran was said to join him on a duet for “Candle in the Wind.”

Among the other stars witnessing the incredible performances were Jon Bon Jovi, Kenny Chesney, Meek Mill and Oscar-nominated film producer Brian Grazer.