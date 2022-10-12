‘NCIS: LA’ EP Reveals Hetty Will Return In Season 14: The Plan Revealed

Season 14 of NCIS: Los Angeles will welcome the return of Hetty, played by Linda Hunt since the series premiered in 2009. Executive producer R. Scott Gemmill confirmed the plans for Hetty’s return to Variety on October 11, after the season 14 debut revealed that Hetty faked her death in Syria. Hetty hasn’t been on the show since the season 13 premiere last year.

Hetty’s been in Syria where a dead body was discovered that the NCIS team found out about on the season 14 premiere. It was revealed that the victim was actually a child, though Hetty’s ID was attached to the body, albeit confirming that Hetty wanted everyone to think that she was dead. According to R. Scott, the plan is for Hetty to come back for Agent Callen’s wedding to Anna.

“Hetty has been an integral force within the agency and an especially important part of Callen’s past,” he told Variety. “As Callen starts thinking about his upcoming wedding to Anna, he would want Hetty present. The plan is to go and rescue her at some point and find out what she’s gotten herself into in Syria, but we’re just trying to figure out when we can pull it off. The goal is to make it happen this season.”

After 12 seasons, Linda’s role in NCIS: LA was reduced for season 13 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 77-year-old Oscar winner became a guest star that season and only made one appearance. R. Scott talked about Hetty’s absence at PaleyFest in April 2022, one month before season 13 ended. “Her story continues,” he told Parade. “She was in at the beginning of this season and then we had her disappear. The plan is to follow that up next year with some reveal.”

The NCIS: LA cast also includes Chris O’Donnell as Agent Callen, Daniela Ruah as Agent Kensi Blye, Eric Christian Olsen as Agent Marty Deeks, and LL Cool J as Agent Sam Hanna. We can’t wait for Hetty’s return in time for Callen and Anna’s wedding! NCIS: LA airs Sundays at 10PM on CBS.