Danhausen Gets Very Nice, Very Evil With His Exclusive Selections For ‘The Sound Of Halloween’ Playlist

Boo! It’s Halloween! Throughout October, HollywoodLife is running The Sound Of Halloween, where some of your favorite fiends of music, movies, television, and pop culture pick songs that should be on your Halloween 2022 playlist. Today, it’s All Elite Wrestling’s creature from beneath the ring — and beyond the fringe of audience comprehension — the one and only, Danhausen.

With a pallor similar to that of Pazuzu (who may or may not be his cousin, such hasn’t been confirmed), the smiling specter of the squared circle has been delighting wrestling fans on the independent scene, in Ring of Honor, and in AEW. Many people love that Danhausen, including Mick Foley, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson – who gave Danhausen some support by retweeting him in April 2021 – and Conan O’Brien, who had Danhausen on his Conan O’Brien Needs A Friend podcast.

It’s fitting that Danhausen be included in The Sound Of Halloween. Not only has his past merch celebrated some of the classic holiday decorations, but AEW has rolled out the official Danhausen plastic mask, just in time for Halloween. For those who aren’t fond of putting on makeup (or if you want to wear something the next time you catch AEW’s Dynamite or Rampage in person), the mask is a perfect way for you to also feel “very nice, very evil.”

“It should be Danhausen,” Danhausen tells HollywoodLife when discussing what should be the most popular Halloween costume of 2022. “Every year it should be Danhausen.”

Danhausen isn’t scheduled for tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite (airing 8pm/7pm Central on TBS), but his friend, Orange Cassidy, will take on Pac in a battle for the AEW All-Atlantic Championship. Ahead of this packed pro-wrestling showcase, check out what songs Danhausen has picked for The Sound Of Halloween playlist.

Danhausen’s Halloween Playlist Picks

Dead Man’s Bones, “In The Room Where You Sleep”

John Carpenter, “Bela Lugosi”

Cold Cave, “Promised Land”

Twitching Tongues, “Kill For You”

AFI, “Fall Children”

HollywoodLife: What is the most prominent Danhausen Halloweenhausen memory?

Danhausen: Being dressed up as a full-on zombie thanks to Dadhausen with glass coming out of my forehead and latex gore and flesh falling off of my face. It was first grade.

What do you think will be the most popular Halloween costume this year?

Probably something from Strange Things, most likely the waffle.

And, what do you think SHOULD be the most popular?

It should be Danhausen. Every year it should be Danhausen.

Do you have any particular October or Halloween traditions?

Watch all of The Simpsons Treehouse of Horrors episodes, about one a day. Try to watch one horror movie, old or new a day.

If given a budget and free range to do whatever, what horror movie would you make? You can remake a classic or create your own.

Would CGI Danhausen into What We Do In the Shadows. Also Aliens would be a nice time.

What’s on tap for Danhausen this October – and for the rest of the year?

In October, Danhausen continues to do what he does every month: take over the world. Hopefully, this year is even more powerful and evil than the last. With the new Danhausen Halloween mask out, we need to fill the AEW crowd with the mask.