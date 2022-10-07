AEW’s Athena Reveals Which Monster Movie She’d Remake While Picking Songs For ‘The Sound Of Halloween’

Boo! It’s Halloween! Throughout October, HollywoodLife is running The Sound Of Halloween, where some of your favorite fiends of the music, movies, television, and pop culture worlds pick songs that should be on your Halloween 2022 playlist. For this installment, it’s All Elite Wrestling’s Athena, who is no stranger to having some costume fun.

Athena is also no stranger to Halloween. “Well, I got married on [the holiday] in a Dungeons & Dragons/Harry Potter/Game Of Thrones wedding,” she tells HollywoodLife when discussing her upcoming plans. She and “Pro Wrestling Monster Hunter” Matthew Palmer tied the knot in 2021, proving not only that all’s fair in love and wrestling, but that the spooky season can be just as romantic as Valentine’s Day.

While Athena’s Halloween will be spent celebrating her first wedding anniversary, there will be plenty of moster mashin’ in the weeks ahead. The AEW roster boasts creatures of the night like the uncanny and terrifying Abadon, the “Native Beast” Nyla Rose, and the current TBS Champion (and cosplay enthusiast) Jade Cargill. It’s possible Athena might end October with a championship belt around her waist – which is much better than a full-size candy bar. In the meantime, check out her picks for HL’s The Sound of Halloween. And be sure to tune into AEW’s Rampage, airing on TNT (check local listings).

Athena’s Halloween Playlist Picks

Set it Off, “Wolf In Sheep’s Clothing”

Panic At The Disco, “Emperor’s New Clothes”

Eminem, “Godzilla”

Stevie Wonder, “Superstition”

Journey, “Separate Ways (Stranger Things Version)”

HollywoodLfe: What is your most prominent Halloween memory?

Well, I got married on Halloween in a Dungeons & Dragons/Harry Potter/Game Of Thrones wedding, But the other thing that pops into my mind is my brother, and I only trick or treating at the houses that left candy bowls on the porch lol. Because it was a free for all/ take it all situation. We were very much, so a trick-or-treat smarter not harder.

What do you think will be the most popular Halloween costume this year? What SHOULD be, in your mind?

I strongly think it should be Ugly Sonic from 2022’s Chip ‘n Dale Rescue Rangers. But I feel like it will be Black Adam or maybe Lady Thor

Do you have any particular October/Halloween traditions?

I watch Hocus Pocus and the first Halloweentown every year around this time, but normally I am celebrating my anniversary. Soo good food and an awesome Halloween-themed dessert.

If given a budget and free range to do whatever, what horror movie would you star in? You can remake any film of the past, or you could create your own.

PUMPKINHEAD!!!!!! Hands down. We can bring back Lance Henrickson! I don’t even care what character I am! I just love this movie! Would love to be a part of it in any way.

What’s on the agenda for October and the rest of the year?

I have a [tabletop roleplaying] mini-series coming out on my twitch and youtube channels very soon. (Twitch.tv/halfdragonap) I’ll be playing quite a few new video games as well that come out in Nov.

But you can catch every week in the wrestling ring with All Elite Wrestling on TBS, TNT, and youtube!