Sarah Jessica Parker Returns To Set Of ‘And Just Like That’ 7 Days After Stepfather’s Death

Exactly one week after Sarah Jessica Parker‘s stepfather, Paul Giffin Forste, died from “an unexpected and rapid illness” on Sept. 28, the actress was pictured back on the set of the Sex and the City revival series, And Just Like That. Production on Season 2 of HBO Max’s sequel had already started before the death of SJP’s stepfather, but after taking time to mourn with her family and promote Hocus Pocus 2, the actress hopped back into Carrie Bradshaw’s shoes and filmed a scene with Kristin Davis.

As seen in the photos above and below, Sarah wore leather heels and cargo pants, while carrying a pigeon handbag by JW Anderson worth $890! She also posted a photo of her own on Instagram, while providing fans a closer look at the handbag, and captioned it with: “First exterior. Streets of NY. X, SJ”. The bag is actually reminiscent of one Carrie wore in a season of Sex and the City — if you recall, she once carried a Judith Lieber handbag shaped like a duck, so this is very on brand for Ms. Bradshaw.

As for Kristin, she was spotted wearing a black skirt and sheer top with a white collar and pink bow. She also had a huge smile on her face, so we think it’s safe to say that she’s happy to be back on set with her good friend, Sarah.

Sarah announced the death of her stepfather, who married her mother Barbra in 1969, with a statement on Sept. 29. Then, over the weekend, SJP posted a tribute to her stepfather on Instagram, saying, “Godspeed. RIP Strong like a bull. Til the end. At home and among all those who loved you dearly, you will be missed always. We will take good care of Mommy, who you worshipped for 54 years.”

While Season 2 of And Just Like That doesn’t yet have a premiere date, Season 1 can be streamed in full on HBO Max.