Post Malone Gets ‘DDP’ Face Tattoo In Honor Of Daughter, 4 Mos.

A new day, a new face tattoo for Post Malone. The 26-year-old Grammy nominee got the initials “DDP” inked on his forehead at the beginning of October in an old-English-style font, and according to TMZ, the letters are his baby girls’ initials. Post Malone welcomed a daughter in late spring of this year but has not revealed her name. The “Circles” rapper’s full name is Austin Richard Post, so the “P” standing for her last name makes sense. Post has not debuted the tattoo on social media, but his artist, Chad Rowe, shared the below picture of the new ink.

Chad inked Post backstage after his Indianapolis show, according to TMZ. Post is currently on his Twelve Carat Tour, which he kicked off in September, and has nearly 30 more shows scheduled. Chad gushed about the experience of tattooing the rapper in a heartfelt caption that went along with the picture of Posty’s new ink. “It’s been a few years since @postmalone and I have been able to link up.so when he was in town , we had to make it happen. It really doesn’t ever feel real. And for the trust of such and important tattoo is a huge honor,” he wrote. “We hung out , FaceTimes Sienna , tattooed And I ran him through his first experience of D&D while he got it . Thanks for being such an amazing person, artist , and friend ,Austin . I’m so blessed to not just have a ‘once in a lifetime ‘ opportunity , but to have a lifetime of opportunities .”

Chad last inked the “Wow.” hitmaker in 2018, giving him his “Always Tired” tattoo under his eyes.

Post revealed he was expecting a child in May with his girlfriend, whose identity is unknown. “I’m excited for this next chapter in my life, I’m the happiest I’ve ever been, and for since I could remember I was sad,” he said in a statement to the press. “Time to take care of my body and my family and friends, and spread as much love as we can every day.”

He then nonchalantly confirmed his baby girl was born while on The Howard Stern Show on June 13. “I woke up at 2:30 in the afternoon, I went and I kissed my baby girl and then I went to play some video games,” the musician recalled during his chat with Howard Stern, 68. The radio host then asked Post if he was confirming that his child was born, which he did. In response to Howard commenting on the fact that Post never let fans know, he explained that he wants his daughter to have the right to privacy and autonomy over her own life. “Yeah, I want to let her make her own decisions. That’s it,” he noted.

Post also revealed that the mother of his baby is no longer his girlfriend, but is now his fiancée. It’s certainly been an exciting year for Posty and his growing family!