Julia Wolf Brings The ‘Creepy Vibes’ With Her Exclusive Picks For ‘The Sound Of Halloween’

Boo! It’s Halloween! Throughout October, HollywoodLife is running The Sound Of Halloween, where some of your favorite fiends of the music, movies, television, and pop culture worlds pick songs that should be on your Halloween 2022 playlist. With horror more mainstream than ever, there’s a wide range of tracks that can make your Halloween a scream, but don’t be scared – there are experts here ready to help you have the best holiday ever. For this installment, it’s Julia Wolf, the songstress behind “Hot Killer,” “Get Off My,” and “Villain.”

“Growing up, the month of October was a big deal in our household,” Julia tells HollywoodLife. “My mother was the queen of Halloween and starting the 1st of the month, everything shifted into gear. That meant nightly horror movies, decorations galore, and reading scary stories for bedtime. My first crush was Jack Skellington. Halloween was consistently the best time of year throughout my childhood / young adult life and honestly, still is. I think my favorite thing of all though is doing the haunted hayride in Sleepy Hollow every year.”

Julia’s turn in The Sound Of Halloween comes days after she announced her Gothic Babe Tendencies Tour. Kicking off in February 2023, she will hit Atlanta, Nashville, Washington DC, Boston, New York, Philly, Chicago, and more before finishing the month-long tour in Hollywood. “Going on tour has been my biggest goal ever since I can remember,” she captioned the announcement. “WHO’S COMING ??? WHICH CITY ??? none of this is possible without you guys. Thank you for sticking with me. I CANT WAIT TO SEE UR PRETTY FACES!!!”

Tickets go on sale on Friday (Oct. 7) – click here for info. In the meantime, get into the mood of the season with Julia’s picks.

Julia Wolf’s Halloween Playlist Pics

Nightmare Before Christmas, “This Is Halloween”

Julia Wolf: Because Jack Skellington was the first love of my life.

Carole King, “Where You Lead”

Because it’s the theme song of Gilmore Girls aka the most autumnal show ever to exist to mankind

Bruno Coulais & The Children’s Choir of Nice, “End Credits” (Coraline Soundtrack)

Fleetwood Mac, “Rhiannon”

Because Stevie Knicks guest starred on American Horror Story as the ultimate white magic witch performing this song

Julia Wolf, “Villain”

This is one of mine that I’ve always envisioned creepy vibes for. So much so that the visual we created for it is full of spiders crawling all over me, blood dripping everywhere, and even has me ripping my own head off! Probably one of my most fun vids to date. Check it out!

What is your most prominent Halloween memory?

What do you think will be the most popular Halloween costume this year? What SHOULD be, in your mind?



We’ll probably see a lot of Hellfire Club Members and Catwoman costumes, but in my head I’m thinking we should all dress up as 18th-century Victorian royalty (keeping it gory though, of course).

Do you have any particular traditions for this time of year?

SO many. But every year we go to the Jack O’ Lantern carvings where they line up thousands of carved pumpkins all featuring beautifully detailed images of favorite actors, book characters, movie scenes etc. With no lights but the ones in the pumpkins themselves, it’s pretty spooky, but the apple cider keeps it cozy along the walk.

If given a budget and free range to do whatever, what horror movie would you star in? You can remake any film of the past, or you could create your own.

I would absolutely do a take on Insidious. I’m super interested in lucid dreaming and while failing at being able to do it myself, have always read up on it. As someone who consistently has sleep paralysis though, I’d want my movie to show people the infinitely terrifying ways sleep paralysis messes with your ability to rest and how once you’re in, you’ll feel like you’re never getting out. Maybe we even make it a virtual reality experience that could be fun.

What’s on tap for October and the rest of the year?



I’ll be announcing my first-ever headlining tour! I feel like I’ve been waiting my whole life to do this and the fact that it’s finally here is unbelievable. I’m also doing a cool collaboration with Apple Maps for my NYC folks where I highlight all my favorite Halloween spots to go to this season. In addition to that though, of course, October will come with new music!! It’s a track I’ve held onto for a while that has quite the spooky title to go with it.