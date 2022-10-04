Sissy Spacek Mourns The Death Of ‘Precious Friend’ Loretta Lynn: I’m ‘Heartbroken’

Sissy Spacek, 72, won an Oscar in 1981 for her portrayal of Loretta Lynn in the film Coal Miner’s Daughter. And since Loretta’s tragic passing on Oct. 4, Sissy spoke to Deadline about her feelings of grief of losing her friend. “Today is a sad day,” Sissy said in the statement. “The world lost a magnificent human being. Loretta Lynn was a great artist, a strong and resilient country music pioneer and a precious friend. I am heartbroken. I send my deepest sympathies to her wonderful family, her friends, and her loyal fans.”

Loretta even specifically chose Sissy to play her in the 1980 biopic named after the late singer’s biography, Loretta Lynn: Coal miner’s daughter, which was released in 1976. And of course, Loretta knew what she wanted and went after it! The outlet reported that prior to the film’s release, the “You Ain’t Woman Enough” songstress appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson and officially announced that Sissy would take on the role, without the actress having yet agreed to the job. “Sissy Spacek is going to play me,” Loretta said at the time.

Sissy also went into the details of taking on the role and learning how to emulate Loretta’s Appalachian accent in her 2012 book, My Extraordinary Ordinary Life. The late country music icon also made sure that Sissy did not lip sync for the movie, and even helped the actress learn her very own style of playing the guitar, per Deadline. Sissy and Loretta’s friendship ran so deep that in 2018, Loretta personally asked the Carrie star to accept her award for Artist of the Year at the CMT Music Awards.

“I loved playing Loretta in Coal Miner’s Daughter,” Sissy said at the time. “I just loved being her! I had the band, I had the bus, I had the clothes, but I think we can all agree that there’s only one Loretta Lynn.” The 72-year-old also added that Loretta had even offered her one of her gowns to wear to the award show that night because “that’s the kind of girlfriend she is.” Through tears Sissy also called the music legend her “cheerleader”, “sister”, and “best friend.”

Loretta’s rep confirmed her death to TMZ on Oct. 4, citing her death being due to “natural causes.” She was said to have passed away surrounded by her family at her Tennessee ranch that Tuesday. Loretta was previously married to Oliver Lynn, until his death in 1996. Together they welcomed six children together: Patsy Lynn, Jack Benny Lynn, Betty Sue Lynn, Ernest Ray Lynn, Cissy Lynn, and Peggy Lynn.