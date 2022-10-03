YouTube Star Dream Debuts His Face For The 1st Time: Watch

Dream, the famous Minecraft YouTuber with over 30 million subscribers, decided to show his real face to the world on October 2. Dream previously used a white smiley face figure to cover his face, until his big reveal in the video that’s gotten over 19 million views. Dream sat backwards in a chair and then covered his face with a blanket before he showed his identity to the world. “Hi. Feels so awkward. My name is Clay. Otherwise known as Dream online,” the 23-year-old brunette said to the camera.

Dream explained why he finally decided to stop hiding his identity from his fans after so many years. “Probably a lot of you are wondering why now? Why are you finally revealing your face? You haven’t shown your face the entire time,” he said, before revealing that his best friend George from the U.K. is moving in with Dream, and so Dream will be meeting him for the first time in the airport.

“My goal was to just start doing things, get out, meet creators, say hi to my friends finally,” Dream explained. “Just get out in the world, be an actual creator, be a person. I’ve been bunkered up. You don’t know the people trying to leak my face, trying to find out what I look like. There’s too many. It’s just a tiny bit too much.”

Dream said he already started “face revealing” himself on FaceTime to his friends and other YouTube creators “just to get a little more hype.” He clarified that there was “no script” in his big reveal to his YouTube subscribers, and that he’ll continue making his video but with no face cam. “But yeah, now you guys have seen my face. Question’s over,” Dream said. “This is me.”

Dream blew up on YouTube in 2019 and 2020 for his interactive Minecraft videos. He also has a huge presence on Instagram with over 3 million followers and on Twitter with over 5 million followers. Dream has a massive fan base that must be thrilled they can finally put a face to the name!