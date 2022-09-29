‘Bros’ Cast Members Already Want A Sequel: We’ve Been ‘Putting It Out Into The Universe’

Bros is one game-changing rom-com. The film is the first gay rom-com produced and distributed by a major American studio that also features an all-LGBTQ+ principal cast. The cast of the movie is well aware of the impact of Bros and hopes this is a turning point for Hollywood when it comes to LGBTQ+ representation.

“Obviously, this is building a conversation we see a little bit more inclusion than on TV and that we’ve seen in a long time. We’ve gone through the ebbs and flows of television’s history of a few steps forward, a few steps back, and we keep pushing forward. I hope this is more of a momentum move,” Jim Rash, who plays Robert, told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY during the movie’s press junket. “But I think what happened here in Bros, I would argue, for the first time is not just that the cast is all representative and inclusive. But you’re watching us be together. You’re watching friends interact. You’re watching us talk about ourselves. You’re seeing love from our point of view, and I think that’s what we want to continue because there’s still tons and tons and tons of stories to tell.”

Miss Lawrence, who plays Wanda, believes this is a “new era” for Hollywood. “It’s a new way,” Miss Lawrence said. Ts Madison, who plays Angela, added, “I think that the studios that haven’t taken the initiative to do a project like this are definitely reading the reviews. They’re definitely looking at all of the Rotten Tomatoes [reviews], and they looking at all of this stuff. They’re like, well, maybe we should have did this first, and now they’re going to try to follow up behind it. But you’re not going to outdo us, girl, because when Bros 2 come we’re gonna tear them up even harder.”

The boardroom scenes featuring the ensemble cast, including Billy Eichner, Ts, Miss Lawrence, Jim, Dot-Marie Jones, and Eve Lindley, are some of the best and funniest moments in the movie. “When I watched those scenes in the boardroom, it’s almost like they just set up 50 cameras and let them roll and that was it because, like Jimmy said, it was three days and just a gift to be in that room with these amazing people and to get to play,” Dot-Marie noted.

Just looking at the boardroom scenes alone, there are ample stories to tell if the Bros universe decides to expand. “Baby, we’ve already been putting it out into the universe,” Miss Lawrence admitted. Ts quipped, “We’ve been throwing it up in the air, honey, making it make sunshine, baby.”

Ts already has a title for a sequel. “We are really excited for that to happen. I mean, especially because the people are crying out for it,” the actress said. “Everyone that talks to us speaks on how each individual in the boardroom could have their own thing or just the board together. The board needs its own movie: The Board.”

The entire Bros cast is looking ahead and basking in this incredible moment for the LGBTQ+ community. “It means that delay is not denial,” Miss Lawrence said when asked about the impact of the film. “It means that all of the work, the blood, sweat, and tears that has been put in to this world by so many people, those that came way before me, way before us, are getting their just due. And it’s time.” Bros hits theaters on September 30.