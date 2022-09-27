Victoria Beckham Is Seemingly Removing A David Beckham Tattoo & Fans Are Concerned

Victoria Beckham had fans concerned after they noticed her wrist tattoo for her husband David Beckham is nearly gone. The tattoo is on her right wrist and features David’s initials in cursive. However, in a Sept. 24 makeup review of her new Bitten Lip Tint from Victoria Beckham Beauty, the former Spice Girl, 48, applied the new shade right under the tattoo, and it appeared to be almost completely faded.

“Why did you get your tattoo removed Victoria? Just fascinated,” one Eagle-eyed fan commented under the video. “Forgive me for my ignorance but is that a Tatoo you have had lasered,” another wrote. However, any concern that fans may have can be dismissed, as a source for TMZ reported that Victoria and the British soccer star, 48, are doing just fine and that “Victoria’s recently had several tattoos removed from her body.” Phew!

Furthermore, the iconic pair seemed to be just as into each other as ever in a TikTok video Victoria posted on Sept. 25. During the video, the mom of four made NSFW comments about her husband’s honey collecting from the bee hive on their property. “So, I’m here with David while he collects his sticky stuff… He’s about to release his sticky stuff. His new batch of sticky stuff,” she said in the video, which shows David collecting the honey.

@victoriabeckham The Beckham sticky stuff 😂🐝🍯 @davidbeckham (or should I say David Attenborough 😂) I rate it 10/10!! ♬ original sound – Victoria Beckham

At one point, she asked David how it was going, although he didn’t seem to be aware of what she was trying to insinuate. “We have good flowage. Not sure if that’s a word to be honest,” he replied.

Once David was done collecting the honey, the designer grabbed a bottle and walked toward her house. “So, I’ve got the sticky stuff. Just gonna go and sample it, let you know what David’s sticky stuff tastes like, mark it out of ten, and I’ll let you know,” she concluded.

Victoria has been at the center of other relationship turmoil reports lately, as many outlets have reported she does not get along with her daughter-in-law, Nicola Peltz. The rumors were only fueled when Nicola, 27, opted to wear a dress designed by Valentino, rather than by Victoria, during her April wedding to Brooklyn Beckham. Nicola has since revealed that while she was “truly so excited” to wear a Victoria Beckham design at first, scheduling conflicts prevented the pair from collaborating on a dress.