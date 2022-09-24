‘You’ Season 4 Teaser: Joe’s New Name Revealed As He Starts Over In London

Goodbye, Joe Goldberg, and say hello to Professor Jonathan Moore. That is Joe’s new alias in You season 4 as he starts a new life in London. In the first season 4 teaser, which premiered during Netflix’s TUDUM event on September 24, Joe says that “living in London has allowed me to bury the past if you will. Gone are the days of unrequited days and longing. No, this time I’m focusing on academia and instruction while keeping my typical extracurricular activities strictly professional. One must make time to exchange ideas with like-minded colleagues.”

He adds, “Unfortunately, with friends in high places, there usually come others attempting to climb that social ladder. Some may end up falling, or shall I say ‘pushed’ to their social death. The question is, by whom?” Despite his efforts, his obsession with Marienne is far from over. Marienne will be a major focus in season 4, along with other new characters introduced in the teaser.

The release date(s) were also revealed. Season 4 Part 1 will launch on February 10, 2023. Part 2 will debut a month later on March 10, 2022.

Season 3 ended with the shocking death of Love Quinn. When Love discovered Joe’s obsession with Marienne, Love went to great lengths to save her marriage. She poisoned Joe with aconite and told Marienne the truth about Joe. Love didn’t have the upper hand for long. Joe was able to kill Love with a fatal dose of aconite, burn their house down to destroy any evidence, and fake his own death. Joe left his son with Dante and Lansing. Joe moved to Paris and started a new identity.

Tati Gabrielle was confirmed to return for season 4 after paparazzi photos of the show filming in London were taken in March 2022. HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Tati when season 3 was released about how Marienne would react to seeing Joe again.

“I don’t know that she would just bolt, but I don’t think that she would be easily schmoozed,” Tati said. “I do think that there would be a conversation needed to be had, one that has the backing of a threat like, hey, you try anything and I will end you. But I feel like she would want to know why. I feel like she would have questions.”

The new season will mostly feature a new cast, including Charlotte Ritchie and The White Lotus alum Lukas Gage. Lukas joins the show as a series regular. He’ll play Adam, the youngest son of a wealthy East-Coast magnate. According to Deadline, Adam is “famous for spectacularly failing to meet the standards of his successful, venerable family. An entrepreneur and a gambler, Adam is a warm and funny party host and fast friend. But underneath, Adam is hiding a trove of secrets and papering over problems with heavy self-medication.”

Charlotte will play the female lead opposite Penn Badgley. She will play Kate, who “immediately dislikes” Joe and “strongly suspects something about the man is not what he seems.” Additional new cast members include Tilly Keeper, Amy Leigh Hickman, Ed Speleers, Niccy Lin, Aidan Cheng, Stephen Hagan, Ben Wiggins, Eve Austin, Ozioma Whenu, Dario Coates, Sean Pertwee, Brad Alexander, Alison Pargeter, and Adam James.