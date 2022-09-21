Patrick Dempsey Says He Wants To Work With Ellen Pompeo Again: I Have A ‘Couple Ideas’

Patrick Dempsey, 56, got Grey’s Anatomy fans excited when he revealed he’d “love” to “work” with his former co-star Ellen Pompeo, 52, in the future. The actor was attending D23 Expo, where he was named Disney Legend, when he admitted he has a “couple ideas” in mind about how he and the actress, who was also at the expo, can reconnect. “I would love to work with her again,” he told Extra before mentioning the ideas, which he wouldn’t reveal. “I’ll tell her first and then see if we can realize them,” he added.

Patrick, who played left Grey’s Anatomy when his character died in season 11, also gushed over the “special” relationship he and Ellen had when they were on the show. “It has always been a really special relationship Ellen and I have had together in front of the screen and behind it as well,” he said. “I think a lot of the success of the show was because of the chemistry and the relationship and people want to believe in love and all of that. I meet people around the world who were wishing we were actually together, but she’s got Christopher [Ivery] and I have [my wife] Jillian and they are incredible people.”

Patrick’s comments come just a few weeks after he made headlines for saying he’s “sure” Grey’s Anatomy will find a way to bring his character Derek Shepherd back on the show, which is now in its 19th season. Although his character’s dead, the show seemed to open up a door for his return when he reunited with Ellen’s character Meredith in a dream sequence.

“Who knows? With this show, you know, it’s amazing that it’s gone on as long as it has,” Patrick told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY when asked about the possibility of future appearances, at the D23 Expo on September 9. “I had a great time when I was at the beach. It was great that the fans embraced it, and we could pull it off without them knowing, so it’s a good surprise.”

Patrick also addressed the rumors about Derek’s death being staged. “I heard about that. I heard that,” he said. “They’ll figure out some way to bring him back I’m sure.”