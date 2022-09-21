Kathy Griffin Is ‘Not Sure’ Her Voice Will Return To Normal After Lung Cancer Treatment: Watch

Comedian Kathy Griffin, 61, appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Sept. 20 and told the host that her voice is still not back to its pre-cancer state. Jimmy Kimmel asked her if her voice will “deepen again” once her vocal records recover from her lung surgery. “I think it’ll get back to normal but I’m not sure. I’m still working on it,” the comedienne said. He then assured her that her voice is “funnier this way!” Kathy couldn’t help but agree, and added that she believes her post-cancer voice makes her sound “non-threatening and demure.”

Before diving into the fact that she replaced Chris Pine, 42, as Jimmy’s guest for the night, she explained the sound of her voice to the studio audience. “So last time I was here — just really quickly — I had lung cancer, they took out half my left lung, and so my voice got some damage,” Kathy said. She then added, “I am fine, it doesn’t hurt, and the important thing is my boobs are still fabulous.” Thankfully Kathy was officially cancer-free by November 2021, which she revealed on Jimmy’s show. “Did the doctor’s get it all? Did they get all that lung cancer out of there?”, the host asked. “Yes! I’m cancer-free,” Kathy gushed.

During the Tuesday night episode, the late-night host even told Kathy, “Thank God you’re a comedian and not a police officer.” She couldn’t help but make a joke and quipped, “Can you imagine? ‘Stop! Cut it out, you guys! Be nicer!'” On Aug. 2, 2021, the 61-year-old took to Instagram to announce that she was diagnosed with lung cancer. “I’ve got to tell you guys something. I have cancer. I’m about to go into surgery to have half of my left lung removed. Yes, I have lung cancer even though I’ve never smoked!” Kathy wrote at the time. “The doctors are very optimistic as it is stage one and contained to my left lung. Hopefully no chemo or radiation after this and I should have normal function with my breathing. I should be up and running around as usual in a month or less.”

The statement went on to read, “It’s been a helluva 4 years, trying to get back to work, making you guys laugh and entertaining you, but I’m gonna be just fine.” Kathy then urged her fans to stay on top of their health. “Of course I am fully vaccinated for Covid. The consequences for being unvaccinated would have been even more serious. Please stay up to date on your medical check ups. It’s save your life. XXOO, KG,” she concluded.

Following the amazing news of her health improving, the hilarious actress has been celebrating with many social media posts online. On Feb. 12, she celebrated by taking a nude dip in her pool and sharing the exciting moment on Twitter. “6 month lung cancer scan is CLEAN!!! No more #cancer. And yes, i’m skinny dipping in the pool while shaking my boobs and butt. SO WHAT?”, Kathy wrote.

On Tuesday night the Emmy winner not only sat down to talk about her cancer recover with Jimmy, but also her upcoming movie! Kathy stars in the Comedy Central original movie, Cursed Friends, which will premiere on Oct. 8 at 8 pm ET/PT. Joining her in the cast is Nicole Byer (Nailed It!), Harvey Guillén (What We Do in the Shadows), Jessica Lowe (Minx) and Danger Force star Andrew Lewis Caldwell.