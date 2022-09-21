Drew Barrymore Admits She Can Go ‘Years’ Without Having Sex: ‘What’s Wrong With Me?’

Drew Barrymore got candid about adult extracurricular activities during Tuesday’s episode of her eponymous talk show. While chatting about actor Andrew Garfield’s recent admission he was celibate for six months in preparation for a movie role, the former child star, 47, followed suit, saying she can refrain from sex for an extended period of time without any issues. “What’s wrong with me that six months doesn’t seem like a very long time?” Drew asked the audience with her signature charm. “I was like, ‘Yeah, so?’”

Her co-host and frequent RuPaul’s Drag Race judge, Ross Mathews, then flashed his trademark wit by jumping in and saying, “We buried the lede there, that’s the headline: ‘Drew can go six months, no big deal.'” Drew took it one step further, correcting Ross and hilariously adding that she could abstain for “years.”

In August, Andrew appeared on the WTF with Marc Maron podcast and admitted he abstained from both sex and food when preparing to play a priest in the 2016 film Silence. “I did a bunch of spiritual practices every day, I created new rituals, I was celibate for six months and I was fasting a lot,” he said, before adding, “It was very cool, man, I had some pretty wild, trippy experiences from starving myself of sex and food at that time.”

Meanwhile, later on in Drew’s show, she invited her BFF Cameron Diaz to come play a version of Truth or Dare called Red Light Confessions, where the topic of Drew’s adult extracurricular activities game into play once again. “One of these questions is, did you ever lie about liking anyone that I’ve dated?” Drew asked Cameron with a laugh. “You’re incapable of doing that. It’s truth or nothing with you.”

After Cameron agreed about staying honest, she added, “I can be persuaded if… if you can give me a good argument, I would never lie about somebody that you were dating and say that I liked them if I did not.”

Drew hilariously shot back, “I know how you feel about everyone I’ve dated.” BFFs forever!