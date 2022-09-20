Jon Hamm Hits Back At Rumors He Went Commando On ‘Mad Men’ Set: ‘I Love A Comfy Boxer Brief’

Jon Hamm, 51, addressed “the whole penis thing,” as Howard Stern, 68, put it, during his Sept. 19 appearance on the latter star’s SiriusXM talk show. “Jon, did they tell you on Mad Men that you must wear underwear? That your penis is so large that it is in fact interfering with the performance and it’s showing up in the scene?” Howard asked Jon during the interview.

In 2013, there were rumors that Jon was forced to wear underwear by the Mad Men crew in order to hide his bulge that was showing in his 1960s-style pants on set. Jon clarified to Howard that he’s never gone commando, even when he played Don Draper.

“I have worn underwear every single day of my life. First of all, who doesn’t wear underwear? Yeah, I wear underwear,” the Top Gun: Maverick star said. Jon also insisted that he’s worn underwear “with a suit”, referencing the outfit he had to wear the most in all seven seasons of Mad Men.

“I love a comfy boxer brief, thank you very much,” Jon added. “I like a breathable cotton. Come on, man. Who doesn’t?” Howard jokingly told Jon that he was “proud” of him for openly admitting his underwear preferences to the world. Glad we finally got that cleared up!

This isn’t the first time Jon has had to address those underwear rumors. “They’re called ‘privates’ for a reason,” he told Rolling Stone in 2013. “I’m wearing pants, for f**k’s sake. Lay off. I mean, it’s not like I’m a f**king lead miner. There are harder jobs in the world. But when people feel the freedom to create Tumblr accounts about my c*ck, I feel like that wasn’t part of the deal … But whatever. I guess it’s better than being called out for the opposite.”

The Emmy Award winner laughed off the rumors three years later in an interview with GQ. “It was a topic of fascination for other people — certainly not me. By the way, as rumors go — not the worst,” Jon said at the time.