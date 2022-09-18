Pat Sajak Smiles With Marjorie Taylor Greene In Photo & Twitter Is Stunned

Wheel of Fortune fans are trying to solve the puzzle after a photographed surfaced online of host Pat Sajak looking quite chummy with controversial GOP representative Marjorie Taylor Greene. In it, the 75-year-old TV icon has his arms wrapped around the conspiracy theorist as well as a reporter, Bryan Glenn, from Right Side Broadcasting Network, a right-wing media company known for its support of Donald Trump’s campaigns.

Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak with Marjorie Taylor Greene and RSBN reporter Bryan Glenn.

The date of the photograph is unclear. However, as soon as it it began to make the rounds via Twitter on Saturday (September 17), social media followers appeared stunned, as they took the photo as a confirmation of Pat — whose political stance isn’t exactly public knowledge — supporting Marjorie, who has had a controversial few years as one of Georgia’s GOP Representatives.

Just yesterday, Marjorie denied she kicked an 18-year-old activist who was questioning her about gun control, an issue the Congress member is squarely against. This comes after she was in hot water for guest speaking at the America First Political Action Conference hosted by white nationalist Nick Fuentes, comparing President Joe Biden to Hitler, supporting the Big Lie of Trump winning the 2020 election, and promoting several far-right conspiracy theories.

“Pat Sajak is a supporter of Marjorie Taylor Greene? I’d like to solve the puzzle… change the channel,” tweeted one critic of the photo, as another posted with a sick-faced emoji, “Oh, Pat Sajak. In one single picture you have captured everything I need to know about you.” Yet another went deep by writing, “Don’t anyone be surprised at this picture of Pat Sajak with Marjorie Taylor Greene. He’s always been a right winger and was friends with the late Rush Limbaugh and I can’t think of anything lower than that unless it’s a pic with MTG.”

Others had Pat’s back, with one sharing, “Pat Sajak posed with 2 Republicans and haters want to cancel him and Wheel of Fortune for it If you don’t do what Liberals say or follow their beliefs, you’re wrong and shouldn’t exist.”

The photo drama comes as Pat made headlines recently for teasing his retirement from the long-running game show. After helming the iconic program for 40 years, Pat said he is “getting near the end.” Speaking with ET, he explained, “Years go by fast. We’re getting near the end. It’s been a long [time]. We’re not going to do this for another 40 years. The end is near.” He added, “It’s an honor to have been in people’s living rooms for that long. People were out there welcoming us. We’re happy and proud.”

Keep reading to see more of the reactions to Pat and Marjorie’s photo, below:

