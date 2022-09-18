Kate Winslet Rushed To Hospital After Leg Injury On Set: Photos

Kate Winslet, 46, had a mishap that resulted in an injury to her leg while filming an upcoming movie called Lee in Croatia over the weekend. The actress reportedly lost her footing while playing American photojournalist Lee Miller in the flick, and was photographed arriving at Dubrovnik Hospital with others in a black van. She appeared to be able to walk as she made her way to the entrance in a black outfit while conversing with one of the people beside her.

“Kate slipped and was taken to hospital as a precautionary measure required by the production,” a rep for Kate told MailOnline about the incident. “She is fine and will be filming, as planned, this week.”

Kate’s current project, Lee, and the role she’s playing in it was first announced in 2020. The film is expected to follow the life of the photojournalist as she travels to World War II and tries to expose the horrible facts of the Nazis while realizing truths about her own past. It’s being directed by Ellen Kuras, who worked as the cinematographer on Kate’s 2004 film, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, and has been adapted from the book, The Lives of Lee Miller, which was written by Lee’s son, Antony Penrose.

Kate, who is also a producer on the film, spoke out about playing Lee, in a statement that was released with the announcement of the project. “Lee Miller was a magnificent explosion of extremes. A woman I admire tremendously and whom I am so thrilled to be playing in this film,” she said. “An extreme lover, thinker, life liver, cook, Vogue cover girl, war correspondent, icon, mother. And yet history leaves her largely misunderstood.”

“So often viewed through the eyes or lens of a man, she has been portrayed as a wayward, brazen beauty, whose courageous achievements were side lined as a result,” her statement continued. “She was a glorious, life embracing woman. But beneath the glossy surface there lurked deeper stories that she hid from the people she knew and loved. She gave the world an utterly unedited version of the atrocities of war, whilst searching for her own personal resolution. I am so thrilled to be producing this, together with Troy Lum, and feel truly excited by the team we have assembled to bring this story to film, in the way Lee deserves.”