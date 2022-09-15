Anne Heche Opened Up About ‘Odd’ Ellen DeGeneres Romance In Memoir Written Before Her Death

Anne Heche shared intimate details about her highly-publicized romance with Ellen DeGeneres in an upcoming posthumous memoir.

By:
September 15, 2022 8:49PM EDT
Anne Heche Ellen DeGeneres
View gallery
Editorial use only. No book cover usage.Mandatory Credit: Photo by Lorey Sebastian/20th Century Fox/Kobal/Shutterstock (5880970k)Anne HecheVolcano - 1997Director: Mick Jackson20th Century FoxUSAScene Still
8/3/00 Ellen DeGeneres and Anne Heche at Showtime's "One Kill" Photo®Steve Wrubel/BEI A007482-22 Showtime's 'One Kill' Screening bei000804_008
Anne Heche and Ellen Degeneres BMG Party at the 42nd Annual Grammy Awards February 23, 2000 Los Angeles, CA Anne Heche and Ellen Degeneres BMG Entertainment Party following the 42nd Annual Grammy Awards. Photo® Eric Charbonneau / BEImages
Image Credit: Shutterstock

In the year prior to her death at age 53 on Aug. 14, Anne Heche had been writing a memoir called ‘Call Me Anne,’ which includes intimate details about her 1990’s romance with Ellen DeGeneres, 64. After meeting at a Vanity Fair Oscar party, the two women became one of the first openly gay couples in Hollywood. The Hollywood Reporter published excerpts from the book, and, among other claims, Anne wrote that she was “labeled outrageous” at the time because she “fell in love with a woman.”

Anne Heche Ellen DeGeneres
Anne Heche and Ellen DeGeneres attended the ‘Women’s Night’ gala, which was held at the L.A. Gay And Lesbian Center on March 1, 1999. (Berliner Studio/BEImages)

“I did not, personally, identify as a lesbian. I simply fell in love! It was, to be clear, as odd to me as anyone else. There were no words to describe how I felt. Gay didn’t feel right, and neither did straight,” Anne wrote in her upcoming book, which is a sequel to her 2001 memoir ‘Call Me Crazy’ and is set to be released in January 2023.

Anne Heche Ellen DeGeneres
Anne Heche and Ellen DeGeneres posed together on the red carpet at the premiere of Showtime’s ‘One Kill’ prior to their breakup in 2000. (Steve Wrubel)

“Alien might be the best fit, I sometimes thought,” Anne wrote before adding. “What, why, and how I fell in love with a person instead of their gender, I would have loved to have answered if anyone had asked, but as I said earlier, no one ever did. I am happy that I was able to tell you in this book — once and for all.”

As a result of her relationship with Ellen, which lasted from 1997 – 2000, Anne wrote in the book that she was blacklisted by Hollywood during, what was to be, the peak of her budding career. After Anne was declared brain dead on Aug. 12, as a result of the injuries she sustained in a fiery car crash in L.A. one week prior,  Ellen expressed her condolences on Twitter, writing, “This is a sad day. I’m sending Anne’s children, family, and friends all of my love.”

More From Our Partners

ad