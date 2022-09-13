‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Star O-T Fagbenle Teases Luke & June’s ‘New Dynamic’ In Season 5

Season 4 of Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale featured the long-awaited reunion between June and Luke in Canada, after June was separated from her husband and tormented in Gilead for so long. Although they’re free, at least for now, June and Luke still have to get their daughter Hannah back from Gilead. Sounds like the perfect storyline for season 5!

O-T Fagbenle, who plays Luke, spoke to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY about Luke and June’s “new dynamic” that viewers will see on the new season. “Luke and June have a lot to contend with and try and get on the same path, which is try to get Hannah back. But as always in ‘Handmaid’s’ there’s so many things in the way of that,” he told us.

The Emmy nominated actor, 41, continued, “One of the things I’m really excited about audiences seeing this season is Luke and June’s relationship going to a completely new place. They’re not going back to where they were in season 1, or where they were last season. They find a new dynamic and I think it’s really exciting.”

O-T also spoke about how his character has “failed” at protecting his wife and daughter throughout the series. “The number one thing that eats at Luke is his incompetence, his inability to do the most fundamental thing as a parent which is to protect your child,” he explained. “The most important thing as a partner is to try and protect your partner, and he failed at both of those things. I don’t think he’ll find rest until he makes up for that.”

Although it’s been confirmed that The Handmaid’s Tale is ending after season six, O-T claimed that producers haven’t told him about Luke’s eventual fate. “I don’t think we speak so much about endgame, but we do speak about the minutiae and scene to scene trajectories. In terms of endgame, I don’t dare look that far ahead,” he said.

Season 5 of The Handmaid’s Tale premieres Wednesday, September 14 on Hulu. Elisabeth Moss, Yvonne Strahovksi, Samira Wiley, Ann Dowd, Madeline Brewer, and Max Minghella also star.