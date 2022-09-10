Kate Middleton Debuts Blonde Highlight Makeover As She Greets Well Wishers In Windsor: Photos

Kate Middleton stepped out with Prince William, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle to greet well wishers in Windsor with her new look after the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

September 10, 2022 4:46PM EDT
Kate Middleton
A portrait of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II hangs outside the British embassy in Paris, France, 08 September 2022. According to a Buckingham Palace statement on 08 September 2022, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II is under medical supervision at her Scottish estate, Balmoral Castle, upon advise of her doctors concerned for the health of the 96-year-old monarch. Queen Elizabeth reported to be under medical supervision, Paris, France - 08 Sep 2022
The Prince and Princess of Wales and The Duke and Duchess of Sussex view the tributes left after the Death of Queen Elizabeth II, at Windsor Castle, Windsor, Berkshire, UK, on the 10th September 2022. 10 Sep 2022 Pictured: The Prince and Princess of Wales and The Duke and Duchess of Sussex view the tributes left after the Death of Queen Elizabeth II, at Windsor Castle, Windsor, Berkshire, UK, on the 10th September 2022. Photo credit: James Whatling / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA894272_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
The Princess of Wales Kate Middleton, the Prince of Wales Prince WIllian and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex Prince Harry and Meghan Markle meeting members of the public at Windsor Castle in Berkshire following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday. 10 Sep 2022 Pictured: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the Prince and Princess of Wales. Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Prince William and Kate Middleton. Photo credit: Kirsty O'Connor/WPA-Pool/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA894302_018.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Image Credit: Kirsty O'Connor/WPA-Pool/MEGA

Kate Middleton, 40, showed off a new hair color when she surprised well wishers in Windsor by stepping out to visit the tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II on Saturday. The new Princess of Wales was joined by her husband Prince William, who is now the Prince of Wales, and her in-laws, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, as she donned a black dress and much lighter locks. She also wore black heels as she admired the love the public left behind for the queen, who died in Scotland at the age of 96 on Sept. 8.

Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton with her new blonde highlights. (Maureen McLean/Shutterstock)

Kate’s new hair color is quite different from her darker brown tresses she previously had. It’s unclear when she had the new shade done, but her latest outing is the first one she’s had since officially becoming the new Princess of Wales after William’s father became King Charles III following the queen’s passing. Like Kate, Meghan also wore a black dress, to signify the 10-month mourning period, as brothers William and Harry both wore classic suits and ties.

Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton greeting well wishers in Windsor with her new blonde hair. ( Kirsty O’Connor/WPA-Pool/MEGA)

The outing also marks a show of unity between the two couples after they previously made headlines for reportedly having tension. William was the one to invite Harry and Meghan to join him and Kate for the public appearance, according to Buckingham Palace, even though they weren’t expected to be there. After looking at the large amount of flowers, letters, and gifts left outside the gate of the queen’s Windsor estate, the family members greeted the excited crowd, who gathered to show their respects for the queen.

“It’s such an extraordinary historical moment and also a deeply personal one for the family that you’d hope and think that all members of the family would unite and support [the King] especially. And perhaps some of those wounds can be healed in the process,” a source told People about the appearance.

Kate Middleton before her blonde highlights. (Scott Garfitt/Shutterstock)

Hours before Kate’s outing with William, Harry, and Meghan, the former Prince of Wales was historically appointed King Charles III, in a ceremony at St. James Palace in London. William was the only member of his family who attended the event. Queen Elizabeth III’s funeral will be held at Westminster Abbey in Central London on Sept. 19 and all close royal family members, including William, Kate, Harry, and Meghan, are expected to attend.

