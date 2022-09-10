Kate Middleton Debuts Blonde Highlight Makeover As She Greets Well Wishers In Windsor: Photos

Kate Middleton, 40, showed off a new hair color when she surprised well wishers in Windsor by stepping out to visit the tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II on Saturday. The new Princess of Wales was joined by her husband Prince William, who is now the Prince of Wales, and her in-laws, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, as she donned a black dress and much lighter locks. She also wore black heels as she admired the love the public left behind for the queen, who died in Scotland at the age of 96 on Sept. 8.

Kate’s new hair color is quite different from her darker brown tresses she previously had. It’s unclear when she had the new shade done, but her latest outing is the first one she’s had since officially becoming the new Princess of Wales after William’s father became King Charles III following the queen’s passing. Like Kate, Meghan also wore a black dress, to signify the 10-month mourning period, as brothers William and Harry both wore classic suits and ties.

The outing also marks a show of unity between the two couples after they previously made headlines for reportedly having tension. William was the one to invite Harry and Meghan to join him and Kate for the public appearance, according to Buckingham Palace, even though they weren’t expected to be there. After looking at the large amount of flowers, letters, and gifts left outside the gate of the queen’s Windsor estate, the family members greeted the excited crowd, who gathered to show their respects for the queen.

“It’s such an extraordinary historical moment and also a deeply personal one for the family that you’d hope and think that all members of the family would unite and support [the King] especially. And perhaps some of those wounds can be healed in the process,” a source told People about the appearance.

Hours before Kate’s outing with William, Harry, and Meghan, the former Prince of Wales was historically appointed King Charles III, in a ceremony at St. James Palace in London. William was the only member of his family who attended the event. Queen Elizabeth III’s funeral will be held at Westminster Abbey in Central London on Sept. 19 and all close royal family members, including William, Kate, Harry, and Meghan, are expected to attend.