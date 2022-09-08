Chelsea Houska’s Daughter Aubree Looks So Grown Up As She Shows Off Rocker Style On 13th Birthday

Teen Mom 2 alum Chelsea Houska, 31, now has her own teenager on her hands! The MTV personality posted an adorable photo celebrating daughter Aubree’s 13th birthday on Wednesday.

“My music-loving, sassy, funny, Harry Styles-obsessed girl is a TEENAGER!” Chelsea (now DeBoer) wrote, along with a photo of Aubree looking all grown up. Rocking a vintage tee shirt with jeans, some eyeliner, and chin-length hair, she looked effortlessly cool. She added some extra boho flair with her jewelry, which included a pile of bracelets, a silver ring, and a star-shaped turquoise necklace.

It was wild to think how Aubree’s arrival was first documented on 16 And Pregnant in 2009. Back then, she was just a high school senior trying to figure out how her life would change after having a baby.

Now, Chelsea is a happy wife and mother of four. In addition to Aubree, who she shares with ex Adam Lind, she has Walker June, 19 months, Layne Ettie, 4, and Watson Cole, 5 with husband Cole DeBoer, who she married in 2016.

The couple has come a long way since their days as young parents. They recently wrapped shooting on an HGTV show, tentatively titled Farmhouse Fabulous, according to People.

Set to premiere in spring 2021, the six-episode limited series will follow the South Dakota-based couple as they launch a full-time renovation and design business, helping local families make over their homes.

Chelsea, who quit Teen Mom 2 in Nov. 2020, raved about working with HGTV in a June 2022 Instagram Live. Comparing their project to her work with MTV, she said, “So we are definitely authentic and we can show more of our personality. But we do have to tone it down on the swearing otherwise it would be like beep, beep, beep.”

She added that HGTV’s shooting schedule worked much better for the busy family. While MTV would film “all year nonstop”, the home and garden network packs the production into “long days” which only span over a “couple of months.” “The schedule is one of the biggest differences between the two,” she said. “We filmed a lot, a lot, a lot, long days.”