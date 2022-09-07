David Schwimmer Cheekily Trolls Jennifer Aniston With Naked Shower Pic Of His Own

Jennifer Aniston, 53, got a swift and hilarious response to her September 4 nude shower photo from Friends costar David Schwimmer, 55. The reaction came in the form of a much more awkward shower photo posted to David’s Instagram account on September 7. In the pic, David lathered up in the shower with a seriously stressed-out and soapy expression. “@jenniferaniston – a towel I hope??” he captioned the pic.

Jen’s original photo showed a much more sensual image of the actress under a steamy shower, lathering up to promote her hair care brand LolaVie. “Something’s coming 9.8.22” she captioned the pic, which had already received over 600,000 likes by September 7. David’s cheeky photo, however, had already outpaced Jen’s with nearly 1 million likes. Many of his 6.7 million followers to the comments thread to laugh along.

“MY EYES ! MY EYES” wrote one follower, alongside a heart-eyes emoji, while another commented, “Youuu guys!!!!! My heart.” Friends fans took it to the next level. “Reminds me of the false tan episode,” commented a fan, alongside a row of laughing emojis. “Love it.” “’Oh, major shampoo explosion! Oh, it’s all over everything.’- Ross Geller, Season 10, ‘The One With The Home Study’,” referenced another. “STOP I LIVE FOR THESE INTERACTIONS,” wrote a follower, while another commented, “Ross & Rachel,” alongside heart emojis.

Jennifer and David memorably steamed up the 90s comedy series with their iconic romance as Ross and Rachel between 1994 and 2004. There were even rumors that the duo had fallen in love in real life following the HBO Friends Reunion filmed in 2021. A source had reportedly told Closer magazine that the famous onscreen duo had been moved by the memories that re-emerged during the reunion.

“After the reunion, it became clear that reminiscing over the past had stirred up feelings for both of them and that chemistry they’d always had to bury was still there,” the source told the outlet. “They began texting immediately after filming and, just last month, David flew from his home in New York to see Jen in LA.”

Alas, David’s rep David’s rep told The U.K. Sun in August 2021 that there was “no truth” to the rumors.