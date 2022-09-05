‘My Big Fat Fabulous Life’ Preview: Whitney Decides To Get Braces

A trip to the orthodontist is usually daunting for most people, but not Whitney Way Thore! In this EXCLUSIVE preview of the September 6 of My Big Fat Fabulous Life, Whitney prepares to get her braces put on.

The dental assistant tells Lennie that he’s going to have to “wait on her hand and foot because she’s going to be in a lot of pain.” Lennie replies, “I do that all the time anyway.” Whitney gargles that Lennie is “lying.”

The orthodontist puts on Whitney’s braces for her. He stresses that the braces won’t be too “stiff” this time. Whitney takes the whole process in stride. “I need more work than she does. I don’t know why she’s so self-conscious. My teeth are worse,” Lennie admits.

Lennie begins to wonder why he doesn’t have a dental plan working for Whitney. “I am the sole proprietor of an LLC. You don’t get insurance. I pay you very well, and there are perks. I pay for your gym membership. I pay for your training with Jessica…” Whitney explains.

The braces go on without a hitch. “I like them. I’m very excited,” Whitney raves. The braces are clear and barely noticeable.

“I will say this. I think that it feels a lot more wrong than it looks. I actually don’t think that they look that bad,” Whitney says while showing off her braces.

Since getting her braces, Whitney has posted several photos on Instagram of her smile. Back in June 2022, Whitney still had her braces and celebrated her mom’s 76th birthday. “Every day I pray to have my mother’s wit, grace, strength, and genetics. How lucky am I to have been given this woman as my mother AND I get to share her with the world? She is my greatest treasure and my best friend,” Whitney’s sweet message read. My Big Fat Fabulous Life airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. on TLC.