’90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After’ Preview: Yara Admits She Wants To Get A Boob Job

While on a trip to a winery, Yara reveals to Jovi that she wants to do something about her boobs now that she’s not breastfeeding anymore. In this EXCLUSIVE preview of the September 4 episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After, Yara tells Jovi that her boobs “look like two freaking trash bags.”

She adds, “They look horrible. Do you not agree?” Jovi replies that her breasts don’t look like they did before she had a baby. “But I think you look great,” he says.

Yara is still not feeling comfortable. Jovi tries to make her feel better. He tells Yara that she looks “good naked.” Yara keeps pressing the issue of a possible boob job. “I like fake boobs,” Jovi says. Later, he adds, “There’s a lot worse out there. I think you look great the way you are.”

Jovi knows that Yara has always been dedicated to going to the gym. However, her body has changed since having a baby. “In reality, her boobs don’t look great,” Jovi says. “I can see how there’s room for improvement there.”

Yara keeps comparing herself to her friends. Jovi stresses that he doesn’t want her to get a boob job just to look like her friends. Yara claims that’s not the case. She just wants to look like herself again.

Yara and Jovi welcomed their first child, a daughter named Mylah, in September 2021. Since giving birth, Yara has been battling postpartum insecurities. She’s also been struggling with homesickness and considers a visit to Ukraine. However, everything changes when the Russia-Ukraine war breaks out.

Yara and Jovi decide to go to Prague, where Yara’s mother lives. Yara is desperate to help her loved ones navigate the crisis and considers her options for bringing them over to the States. New episodes of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After air Sundays at 8 p.m. on TLC.