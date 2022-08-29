Adrianne Palicki’s Husband: Meet ’The Orville’ Star’s Spouse Scott Grimes

American actress and model Adrianne Palicki has been married to actor Scott Grimes since 2019, although it has not been a smooth ride. In fact, they have been separated since 2020, but have yet to divorce. The pair walked down the aisle in May 2019 after getting engaged a few months prior and were elated to be starting the rest of their lives together. “Last night was truly amazing! I am so grateful for all the friends and family who made a trip to celebrate with us, and to all of you for the kind words,” Adrianne wrote in a tweet that featured two of their wedding photos, officially confirming their union.

However, just two months later, Adrianne filed for divorce, according to People. The two reconciled and Adrianne even pulled her divorce filing, but submitted a second one in July of 2020. She seemed to confirm their marriage was done for good by posting a tribute to their short-lived vows on Instagram on July 23, 2020. “So thankful for our time as a couple, even more thankful for our deep, everlasting friendship. Love you SG,” she wrote alongside a black and white photo with Scott.

While we seem to know quite a lot about Scott’s love life, he is a very private person. Read on to learn all there is to know about the American actor.

Scott Grimes’s Acting Resume Spans Five Decades

Scott Grimes was born in Lowell, Mass. on July 9, 1971. He got his start in the acting world in the 1980s, landing roles in films such as The Night They Saved Christmas, The Twilight Zone, and Critters. Some of his most notable projects include voicing Kevin Swanson on Family Guy between 2011 and 2020, Steve Smith on American Dad for the last 17 years, and for portraying Lt. Gordon Malloy on The Orville: New Horizons since 2017.

Speaking of The Orville, the show brought him and Adrianne together. They co-star in the Hulu series together, with Adrianne playing Commander Kelly Grayson. There have been rumors that Scott may be leaving the show, but nothing has been confirmed as of this writing.

Adrianne Is Not Scott’s First Wife

Scott was married two times before walking down the aisle with Adrianne. He first married Dawn Bailey in 1997, and they share a son and a daughter. He was then married to Megan Moore between 2011 and 2017.

Scott Grimes Is Besties with Seth MacFarlane

Scott had nothing but praises to sing for his friend and castmate, Seth MacFarlane, when he spoke to CinemaBlend about working with him on American Dad, Family Guy, and The Orville: New Horizons. “I do remember the years of him directing American Dad and Family Guy and it is the same kind of process. He’s very audible. He hears the way things should be said, and if you can get that, you can rise to whatever that is for him, you’ll work for him forever. He is great at all of this,” he said in June 2022.

He also noted that Seth sometimes looks up to him as well. “The good thing about acting with him is that’s where I come in, meaning I’ve been doing that longer than him. So, that collaborative thing is sometimes him looking to me and going, ‘Well, Scott, you’ve been doing this way longer, how’s this?’ So watching the process of him acting on camera has been really cool. Him getting more comfortable with that,” he recalled.