LeBron James Goes Viral For His Dance Moves At Kendrick Lamar’s Concert: Watch

LeBron James is 6’9″, so there was no way that anyone would miss him when he started to get crazy during Kendrick Lamar‘s concert on Sunday in Vancouver, BC, Canada. In footage of King James, LeBron, 37, felt himself as Kendrick, 35, and Baby Keem kicked into “family ties.” Dressed in all white, LeBron stood out while rocking out on the VIP section of the floor. “@KingJames rocking out at @kendricklamar show in #Vancouver,” tweeted Mike Man (aka @chubbyvegan18). “Great Show! Two Kings brought their A-Game tonight! #LeBron #kendrick.”

The show coincided with Savannah James’s birthday, as LeBron’s wife turned 26 on Aug. 27. “Vancouver!! Thank you for the hospitality over the weekend,” LeBron tweeted on Monday. “1st time in your beautiful, wonderful city! @kendricklamar, you’re 1 of a kind, my brother! SPECIAL show by a SPECIAL person! Appreciate the love!”

Vancouver!! Thank you for the hospitality over the weekend. 1st time in your beautiful, wonderful city! @kendricklamar you’re 1 of a kind my brother! SPECIAL show by a SPECIAL person! Appreciate the love! 🙏🏾✊🏾🤎👑 — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 29, 2022

LeBron and Kendrick’s friendship goes back years. In 2018, the NBA Champion shared a photo of himself and other members of the Los Angeles Lakers. “The homie @kendricklamar came in today,” LeBron captioned the photo of K.Dot alongside the rest of the team, “and blessed us all with mad game talk, inspiration, drive, and what it means to get to the mountain top from the bottom and remain there throughout it all. Appreciate you, brother!!”

Josh Hart spoke about what Kendric said during the visit. “It was cool, it was definitely cool man,” the guard said, per Silver Screen and Roll. “I’m a kid from Silver Spring, Maryland, so for me, that’s cool. I remember listening to his music in high school and stuff like that, so for me, it was cool just to kind of see him. I didn’t imagine myself five years ago being in the same room as Kendrick, being in the same room as LeBron, and stuff like that. So for me it was really unique because I didn’t think I was going to be here.”

The 2022-23 NBA season starts on Oct. 18, giving LeBron and the Lakers about six weeks to get ready. Opening night will see LeBron and his squad face the defending NBA Champions, Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors. In the meantime, LeBron will continue to get into shape with shirtless workouts and running drills with his teenage sons, Bronny and Bryce.