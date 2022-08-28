BLACKPINK Gets A Standing Ovation During Their US Awards Show Debut At The 2022 VMAs: Watch

BLACKPINK did not disappoint during MTV’s 2022 Video Music Awards on Sunday, Aug. 28. The quartet of K-pop queens brought down the house while playing their song “Pink Venom” during their US awards show debut.

All eyes were on the songstresses, who pulled out all the stops for the performance. Smoke billowed around them while a gaggle of perfectly synced-up backup dancers swayed behind them seductively. It was no surprise they earned a standing ovation by the end of the song.

BLACKPINK has been on a winning streak. Before the VMAs even began, they won the Best Metaverse Performance award. And their song “Pink Vemon” was already getting plenty of attention before the show, smashing Spotify’s 2022 record for the most-streamed song by a female artist in a single day.

BLACKPINK weren’t the only showstoppers at the VMAs. Eminem and Snoop Dogg teamed up for a rendition of their hit “From the D 2 the LBC” which connected the two performers from concerts on opposite coasts.

Lizzo performed her latest single, “2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)” with an army of rainbow mini-mes. Panic! At The Disco made their first VMAs appearance since 2018. Proving MTV’s range, the network rounded out the performances with Bad Bunny, J. Balvin, Måneskin, Marshmello and Khalid, Jack Harlow, and Kane Brown — who was the first male country artist to play solo at the VMAs.

The show itself was a group effort, hosted by LL Cool J, Jack Harlow, and Video Vanguard Award winner Nicki Minaj. The 17-time VMAs nominee owned the evenign with an electric medley of her best hits. The Red Hot Chili Peppers received the Global Icon Award from Cheech & Chong, bringing the “Californication” rockers back to the VMAs stage for the first time in 2 decades.

With one Moon Man secured, BLACKPINK still has to see if they’ll take home the Group Of The Year award. This year, the VMA’s top contenders are Doja Cat, Jack Harlow, and Harry Styles with eight nods each. Drake, Kendrick Lamar, and Lil Nas X take second with seven nods apiece while Billie Eilish rounds out the group with six nominations.

The show kicks off at 8pm EST on Sunday, Aug. 28. In addition to MTV, the VMAs will air on Paramount Network, BET, BET Her, CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV2, Nickelodeon, Pop, TV Land, and VH1, while also streaming on Hulu + Live TV, Fubo TV, and Sling TV.