Angelina Jolie Bonds With Son Knox, 14, On Shopping Outing In LA: Photos

Angelina Jolie has model, actress, director and humanitarian on her resume — but it appears her favorite hat to wear is that of doting mom! The Oscar winner, 47, was spotted treating her son Knox, 14, to a fun day out shopping in Los Angeles on Saturday (August 27). The adorable pair was all smiles as they picked out a few plants and a Buddha statue at a local garden center. Angelina looked stunning in a white, sleeveless summer dress, while Knox kept it cool it a grey tee and dark pants.

When she’s not stepping out with a member of her big brood — she also shares Maddox, 21, Pax, 18, Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 16, and Knox’ twin Vivienne with her ex Brad Pitt — Angelina is often gushing about them in interviews. The Eternals star, who is back in the directing chair for “Without Blood”, raved about working alongside Maddox and Pax for the movie. The brothers pulled their weight for the Salma Hayek vehicle in the assistant director department. “We work well together,” she told People on Wednesday, August 17. “When a film crew is at its best, it feels like a big family, so it felt natural.”

Maddox and Pax had a chance to interact with their mom during the production as their gig entailed being the liaison between the director and other departments. Pax, who also teamed up with Angelina for the her 2017 drama First They Killed My Father, received an extra heap of praise, as his mom added, “[He] worked hard.”

The movie, starring Salma and Demián Bichir, is an adaptation of the Alessandro Baricco novella “Without Blood.” Angelina, whose last directing gig was First They Killed My Father, told the outlet, “The book had an impact on me as it has so many other people.” She added, “It carries themes and questions important to discuss.” In June, while filming in the movie in Europe, she said to Variety, “I’m honored to be here in Italy to bring this very special material to film, and to have been entrusted by Alessandro Baricco with the adaptation of his book — with its unique poetry and emotion and way of looking at war, and the questions it poses about what we search for after trauma or loss or injustice.”

Angelina is currently entangled in a legal battle with Brad, where she’s attempting to win full custody of the kids. The Once Upon A Time In Hollywood star is asking for the joint custody arrangement that is currently in place. The famous exes were first linked up romantically in 2005. In August 2014, the pair married, only to split just two years later.