‘Star Trek’ Actress Nichelle Nichols’ Ashes Will Be Sent to Space

Nichelle Nichols is getting the send off she deserves! The late actress, who broke barriers as communications officer Lieutenant Uhura on Star Trek, will be taking one last voyage to the “final frontier,” as her ashes will travel to space aboard the upcoming Enterprise Flight. Chartered by Celestial Memorial Spaceflights, the rocket is scheduled to depart later this year from Cape Canaveral, Fla.

“We are absolutely honored to announce that the late Nichelle Nichols will be joining the ‘crew’ aboard the upcoming Celestis Enterprise Flight, headed to deep space later this year alongside several of her fellow Star Trek icons,” the company shared on Instagram. “Nichols joins Gene Roddenberry, Majel Barrett Roddenberry, and James ‘Scotty’ Doohan on a groundbreaking journey that is the first of its kind.”

Along for the unique space ride will be the DNA of Nichelle’s adult son, Kyle Johnson, as well as messages and tributes from fans. More than 200 flight capsules with ashes, DNA and messages from loved ones will be included on the flight, according to the company. “My only regret is that I cannot share this eternal tribute standing beside my mother at the launch,” Kyle said in a statement. “I know she would be profoundly honored for this unique experience and enthusiastically encourage ALL of her FANS to join us vicariously by contributing your thoughts, affections, memories, NN inspired successes, dreams, and aspirations via email to be launched with her on this flight! WOW!”

Nichelle, who passed away from natural causes at the age of 89 on July 30, became a trailblazer when she landed the plum role on Star Trek in 1966. At the time, she was one of the first Black actresses to have such a high-profile part on primetime television. “Her light, however, like the ancient galaxies now being seen for the first time, will remain for us and future generations to enjoy, learn from, and draw inspiration,” Kyle wrote at the time of his mom’s death. “Hers was a life well lived and as such a model for us all.”