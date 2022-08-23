Pharrell Williams Makes Rare Appearance With Son, 13, To Throw Out First Pitch At Yankees Game

Pharrell Williams, 49, and his son, Rocket, 13, made a rare appearance at the Yankees game on August 22, as they threw out the first pitch. The pitch was in celebration of Pharrell’s clothing brand, Billionaire Boys Club, which launched a rare collaboration with the iconic New York Yankees on August 22. And the “Happy” singer looked thrilled to be celebrating the collab right there on the field!

And of course, Pharrell and Rocket put their best pitch forward to Yankees pitcher Luis Severino, 28. While they pitched, the father and son duo wore the clothing brand’s new collaboration, as it perfectly suited the occasion. The father-of-four wore the Yankee blue NEW YORK YANKEES X BBC OG NYC SS TEE paired with blue shorts and fresh white kicks, while Rocket wore the brand’s blue sweatshirt along with grey shorts and a pair of black sneakers. The Williams family is looking so stylish!

It’s no surprise that New Yorkers and everyone else already can’t get enough of this collab, since most of the clothing and novelty items have sold out online! Along with the clothing, some of the novelty items include an iconic New York to-go coffee mug, a helmet bowl, and bobblehead. They sure thought of it all!

Less than 24 hours after he and his son threw the first pitch, the 13-time Grammy winner shared a video of the night’s highlights on Instagram. He captioned the video, “@yankees x @bbcicecream Link in bio.” Billionaire Boys Club Ice Cream’s official Instagram also shared a similar video showing off the new collection. The brand captioned the post, “‘Sport has the power to change the world…it has the power to inspire. It has the power to unite people in a way that little else does. It speaks to youth in a language they understand. Sport can create hope where once there was only despair. It is more powerful than the government in breaking down racial barriers.’ – Nelson Mandela”

Pharrell’s brand is taking the clothing line “From the stadium to the streets” and bringing the iconic New York Yankees style to all. While the clothing collaboration launched on the brand’s US website and US flagship stores on August 22, it will also launch at the global flagship stores in London, Tokyo, Taiwan, and Hong Kong on September 1.