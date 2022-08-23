‘7 Little Johnstons’ Preview: Liz & Her Friends Get Hounded For Photos In Nashville

Liz and her two best friends are ready for a night out in Nashville. They take the city by storm and pose for pictures in the street in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the August 23 episode of 7 Little Johnstons. They’re having a blast hanging out together in Music City.

Liz points out that three of them are going to be “eye-catching” in the streets because they’re little people. “But we’re keeping our minds on having a good time and just speding quality time because, you know, it’s not every so often we get to have a weekend like this to spend time together, so we’re just enjoying it and making the most of it,” Liz notes.

Liz and her friends soon start getting hounded by people wanting to take pictures with them. They politely decline the photos and try to ignore all the asks they’re getting from random people on the street. It definitely puts a bit of a damper on their fun night.

“The three of us girls are really used to getting a lot of attention just because being little it’s something that we’ve dealt with all of our lives,” Liz admits. “Picture taking, the name calling, the whistling, anything that you could think of that we deal with… we’re just something to be looked at, laughed at sometimes. but you know it is what it is.”

She adds, “But luckily, I have two best friends and me who, you know, does not give two sh*ts in the world what they think. So we’re just out there having a good time, taking our pictures, making memories, and enjoying all the lights of Broadway. We just made Broadway shine a little bit bigger.” The hit series 7 Little Johnstons airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on TLC.