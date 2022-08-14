‘RHOA’ Recap: Kenya Moore & Sheree Whitfield Lash Out At Sanya Richards-Ross In Jamaica

This week’s new episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta started with a race between Marlo Hampton and Drew Sidora. Sanya Richards-Ross took them to a track she used to train at in Jamaica, and both ladies wanted to see who was faster. While most of the group thought Drew would win the race, it was actually Marlo who won. But immediately after the ladies crossed the finish line, Drew tore her achilles tendon, so everyone let her have the win instead.

#RHOA Sneak Peek — Sanya confronts Sheree over her morning absence! 🍑 pic.twitter.com/edxAkLwwli — jay (@JaysRealityBlog) August 14, 2022

Kenya Moore also came to the day’s events later than everyone else because she refused to get on the bus at the right time. She pretended like she wasn’t ready in time, but editing showed that she wasted some time lounging on the balcony of her hotel room. And then, when Sanya confronted her about it, Kenya said that her daughter, Brooklyn, was having some sort of issue with not wanting to see her dad, Marc Daly, and she had to deal with it. Kenya even shed a few tears, but Sanya didn’t react to it too much because she said Kenya is always excusing her behavior by crying about her divorce.

That issue came up again later in the episode, when Kenya and Sheree Whitfield missed the next day’s activity because they didn’t get on the bus by 9:30am. Sanya actually had to shoot a commercial for her new business venture, and she wanted a few of the ladies to tag along for the ride. Marlo made sure she was on the bus on time, but Kenya and Sheree missed the bus by 20 minutes or so and then complained that Sanya “disinvited” them. So they went and had fun on a boat instead.

#RHOA Sneak Peek — Sanya organizes a race for the ladies! 🍑 pic.twitter.com/zSayp6WVYm — jay (@JaysRealityBlog) August 13, 2022

Everyone reunited for dinner back at the hotel later that night, and when Sheree and Kenya lashed out at Sanya for “disinviting” them, she refused to engage in the conversation. She couldn’t believe that they were trying to blame their tardiness on her. Editing even showed Sheree hanging out on the beach at 9:30am, so she definitely wasn’t in the lobby looking for the bus when she said she was. Sanya politely declined to argue with the ladies, but when they got louder and demanded some answers, her husband stood up and told them to stop.

Marlo also tried diffusing her feud with Kandi Burruss, but Kandi wouldn’t even give Marlo the time of day. She even told her to stop speaking to her altogether.

Want more drama? New episodes of The Real Housewives of Atlanta air Sundays at 8pm on Bravo.