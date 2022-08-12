R. Kelly’s Fiancee Jocelyn Savage Claims She’s Pregnant With His Baby In New Book

R. Kelly’s fiancée Jocelyn Savage revealed that she’s pregnant in her new tell-all book Love and Joy of Robert, which was released on Amazon on Friday, August 12. Towards the end of the very short book, Jocelyn claimed that she was expecting the singer’s child, as he serves his 30-year prison sentence on sex trafficking and racketeering charges.

Jocelyn announced her pregnancy in a chapter titled “Bundle of Joy,” where she also wrote about receiving her engagement ring from Kelly’s team. “Months later, I began experiencing severe morning sickness and was unsure what was wrong with my body. I thought I had contracted COVID-19, but the most amazing news of all was that I was expecting.”

As the singer (whose birth name is Robert Sylvester Kelly) serves his sentence, Jocelyn admitted that he’s disappointed he won’t be there to see his child’s birth. “Robert is extremely excited about the news that I’m having a baby and feels sad that Robert won’t be here with us,” she wrote. On the following page, Jocelyn included an ultrasound photo and quotes about joy.

The other chapters of the very short memoir focused on other aspects of her relationship with Kelly, including first meeting him when she was invited backstage at one of his concerts. She also said that she was planning on releasing a follow-up to the book next year, in the description on Amazon.

Kelly was sentenced back at the end of June, after being found guilty on nine counts of sex abuse and racketeering. A number of his victims spoke up in court before he was given 30 years in prison. Before he was sentenced, Jocelyn wrote a letter to Judge Ann Donnelly where she claimed to be the singer’s fiancée. Jocelyn wrote lovingly about the singer and asked her to consider her letter when sentencing him. “Robert is not the monster that the government has described him to be. The Robert I know is very sweet, gentle, and kind,” she wrote.