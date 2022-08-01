Donald Trump Calls Brittney Griner ‘Spoiled’ & Slams Biden’s Plan To Prisoner Swap With Russia

Former President Donald Trump shared his thoughts on Brittney Griner’s imprisonment in Russia as well as the possibility that she’ll be released in exchange for Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout in an interview with The Clay Travis and Buck Sexton Show. Trump referred to Brittney as “potentially spoiled,” as he criticized her for getting arrested on drug charges. “She went in there loaded up with drugs into a hostile territory where they’re very vigilante about drugs. They don’t like drugs, and she got caught,” he said.

Besides speaking about Griner’s arrest, Trump continued and criticized President Joe Biden’s reported offer to exchange the WNBA star for Bout. “We’re supposed to get her out for an absolute killer and one of the biggest arms dealers in the world—killed many Americans, killed many people, and he’s going to get a free card, and we’re going to get her, ” he said. “It certainly doesn’t seem like a very good trade. He’s one of the absolute worst in the world, and he’s going to be given his freedom because a potentially spoiled person goes into Russia loaded up with drugs.”

Biden’s supposed proposal was reported by CNN on July 27. The United States reportedly offered the proposal weeks ago, which would see the exchange between Griner and another U.S. citizen Paul Whelan, who is also being detained in Russia on espionage charges. Bout is currently serving a 25-year sentence in a United States prison.

Griner was arrested on drug-related charges back in February. She has pleaded guilty in her trial and may face up to 10 years in prison. Tons of celebrities have offered their support to Griner since she was arrested, and there have been tons of calls to have her released. Griner’s wife Cherelle called on Biden to work to release her from Russia in an emotional interview with ESPN. “He has that power. I’m just like, ‘Why are we not using it? Like, urgently, use it.’ We’re expecting him to use his power to get it done,'” she said back in May.