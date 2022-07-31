George Jetson’s July 2022 Date Of Birth Comes Around & Twitter Reacts: ‘Feel Old Yet?’

Happy Birthday to George Jetson! Twitter went wild on Sunday, July 31 after memes claiming it was the iconic cartoon character’s big day went viral. The topic started trending when a fan, Brendan Kergin, pointed out that George revealed he was 40 years old in the futuristic 1960s TV series that takes place in 2062. Kergin shared a chart from an online fan page which states George’s birthday as July, 31, 2022 and Kergin ran with it. “I don’t mean to alarm anyone, but someone is about to give birth to George Jetson,” he wrote on Thursday, July 28.

I don't mean to alarm anyone, but someone is about to give birth to George Jetson. pic.twitter.com/Y7XjbeVz8i — Brendan Kergin (@BKergin) July 28, 2022

Fans also ran with it, as social media was flooded with their hilarious reactions. “Well I feel old now,” wrote one Twitter user, as another shared, “George Jetson was born somewhere around today, congrats! Flying cars and robot maids soon, lads.” One also cheekily posted, “Breaking news ! George jetson’s mother is in labor ! Admitted to hospital! He is on the way…”

And yet another summarized all the zany memes by sharing, “Today marks the birth of the classic Hanna-Barbera character George Jetson!… We think… Actually we’re not entirely sure. Oh well, it’s bound to be somebody’s birthday today. Happy Birth George!”

The Hanna-Barbera Production painted a comical vision of the future in 100 years’ time from when it debuted on September 23, 1962. George was the husband to wife Jane and father to teen daughter Judy and younger son Elroy as they went through the trials and tribulations of living at the Skypad Apartments in Orbit City, where moving sidewalks, flying cars and spunky robot servants were all the rage.

Despite its goofy charm and silly plotlines, the show “stands as the single most important piece of 20th century futurism,” according to Smithsonian magazine. “We still speak about the future in Jetsons terms,” Jared Bahir Browsh, author of the 2021 book Hanna-Barbera: A History, explained. “A show that originally ran for one season had such an impact on the way we see our culture and our lives.”

Keep reading for more of the reactions, below.

Happy Birthday George Jetson 🥳pic.twitter.com/Do8dQR0TF7 — AuxGod (@AuxGod_) July 31, 2022

George Jetson was born before George R.R. Martin finished the Winds of Winter. — IGN (@IGN) July 31, 2022

In the United States, about 10,267 babies are born each day. I hope one of those baby boys born today will be named George Jetson. pic.twitter.com/kabhlj1KGk — Trevor Donovan (@TrevDon) July 31, 2022

they’re going to see George Jetson pic.twitter.com/NxsEt4PyWQ — Blake © ™ ® (@NeilNevins) July 31, 2022