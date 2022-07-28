‘Blonde’ Trailer: Ana De Armas Completely Transforms Into Marilyn Monroe

Ana de Armas’ transformation into Marilyn Monroe is a sight to behold. The Cuban actress channels the legendary Hollywood star in a number of recreations of Marilyn’s films in the Blonde trailer, including Gentleman Prefer Blondes, The Seven Year Itch, and Niagara. From the blonde wig to the makeup, Ana becomes Marilyn.

As Marilyn, Ana dons the iconic pink dress from Gentlemen Prefer Blondes, as well as the one she wears in Niagara. She also wears the white dress and recreates the moment her skirt is blown up by a subway vent while filming The Seven Year Itch. The photo has become one of Hollywood’s most famous images.

In the trailer, Marilyn is asked how she got her start. “I guess I was discovered,” she says. “I know you’re supposed to get used to it. But I just can’t I’ve played Marilyn Monroe, Marilyn Monroe, Marilyn Monroe… I can’t face doing another scene with Marilyn Monroe. Marilyn doesn’t exist. When I come out of my dressing room, I’m Norma Jean. I’m still her when the camera is rolling. Marilyn Monroe only exists on the screen.”

Ana de Armas recreates one of Marilyn Monroe's scenes in 'Niagara.' Marilyn was given top billing in the 1953 film and helped cement her status in Hollywood.

While she played glamorous characters onscreen, Marilyn’s life behind the scenes was often anything but perfect. From the paparazzi to romantic woes to substance abuse, Marilyn didn’t have an easy life amid her rise to superstardom.

“The film moves along with her feelings and her experiences. There are moments when we are inside of her body and mind, and this will give the audience an opportunity to experience what it was like to be Norma and Marilyn at the same time,” Ana told Netflix Queue.

The film, based on the bestselling novel by Joyce Carol Oates, boldly reimagines the life of Marilyn Monroe, exploring the split between her public and private selves. Bobby Cannavale, Adrien Brody, Julianne Nicholson, Xavier Samuel, and Evan Williams also star. Blonde will be released on Netflix on September 28.